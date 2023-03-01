Montague was in the national spotlight last week as the host for ringette at the Canada Games, and with 10 local players the arena was buzzing all week long.
The Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre has rarely been so full since it opened in 2009. The arena was packed to capacity with fans supporting the local players, all of Team PEI and visiting supporters cheering on their teams.
After three years with COVID it was great to see the community come out in huge numbers to support their own.
The noise during PEI’s games was unbelievable, with chants, flag-waving and even drums contributing to a spirited environment all night long. It wasn’t just the seats that were full, so were the standing room areas.
Team PEI did us proud, getting off to an excellent start with wins over BC and Nova Scotia and finishing the round-robin 2-2.
That included a very tight loss to Ontario. Usually a Canada Games match-up in any sport between those two provinces ends up being a rout. Not so with the determination and tenacity of the PEI girls.
Then they brought their best game in the quarterfinals against Manitoba, overcoming late adversity to pull off a 6-4 win and guarantee they would compete for a medal.
The local contingent of players represented eastern PEI extremely well, all contributing in some way. It was a week the players, families and fans will never forget.
There is more to come for eastern PEI in Week 2. Montague will host the mixed doubles curling competition while Renee Chapman and Emily Gardiner will suit up for the women’s hockey team.
