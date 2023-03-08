Three Rivers

Three candidates in last fall's Three Rivers election, none of which were elected, missed the deadline to disclose any expenses they incurred during the campaign. Graphic file photo

 Sean MacDougall

Three candidates in Three Rivers’ election last November missed the deadline to disclose their expenses, but the town’s outgoing CAO says there has been no discussion on what the town may do about it.

Mayor candidate Ray Brow, Ward 3 candidate Andrew Reid and Ward 4 candidate Brendon Galway have yet to submit forms outlining any expenses or campaign contributions, according to the town.

