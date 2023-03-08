Three candidates in Three Rivers’ election last November missed the deadline to disclose their expenses, but the town’s outgoing CAO says there has been no discussion on what the town may do about it.
Mayor candidate Ray Brow, Ward 3 candidate Andrew Reid and Ward 4 candidate Brendon Galway have yet to submit forms outlining any expenses or campaign contributions, according to the town.
Mr Galway told The Graphic he had not incurred any expenses for his campaign.
The municipal elections bylaw sets the deadline at two months after election day, which would be January 7.
A clause says violating any part of the bylaw is an offence liable on summary conviction to a fine of up to $2,000. But there is no direction on how that process would work.
Jill Walsh, who announced her resignation last week, said whether to seek prosecution would be a decision for council.
The bylaw sets out limits of $50,000 in expenses for mayor candidates and $10,000 for council candidates. Only individuals, not corporations, can make donations and a single contribution cannot exceed $1,575.
Cody Jenkins, John MacFarlane, Alan Munro, Anne Van Donkersgoed, Wayne Spin, Sarah Doyle and David McGrath also had no expenses, according to the disclosure forms they filed.
Mayor Debbie Johnston spent $425.89, including $303.99 for printing and $121.90 for space rental and food.
Councillor John Van Dyke spent $600 for two advertisements.
Councillor Cindy MacLean spent $345 on advertising, while Councillor Martina MacDonald’s expenses include $230 for posters and $100 for election registration.
Robert Lethbridge, who ran in Ward 4, spent a total of $632.38. That includes $345 for advertising, $161.16 for flyer distribution and $126.22 for printing flyers.
