Trixie's Bears

Trixie’s Bears from Morell won the Tier 2 championship at the Canadian National Oldtimers Baseball Federation tournament in Halifax recently. Back row, from left: Shawn MacDougall, Dan O’Shea, Julien Fitzgerald, Darcy Clinton, Carter McGrath, Matt Bradley and Colin Myers. Front row, from left: Nick Gillan, Morgan McIntosh, Jed MacEwen, Nigel Fisher and Dustin Larkin. Missing from photo: Darryl MacMullin.

Submitted photo

The Trixie’s Bears baseball team from Morell won the Tier 2 championship in the age 33-plus division at the 29th annual Canadian National Oldtimers Baseball Federation tournament in Halifax.

The Bears defeated the Tillsonburg Old Sox from Ontario 11-4 in the final on August 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.