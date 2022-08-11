Trixie’s Bears from Morell won the Tier 2 championship at the Canadian National Oldtimers Baseball Federation tournament in Halifax recently. Back row, from left: Shawn MacDougall, Dan O’Shea, Julien Fitzgerald, Darcy Clinton, Carter McGrath, Matt Bradley and Colin Myers. Front row, from left: Nick Gillan, Morgan McIntosh, Jed MacEwen, Nigel Fisher and Dustin Larkin. Missing from photo: Darryl MacMullin.
The Trixie’s Bears baseball team from Morell won the Tier 2 championship in the age 33-plus division at the 29th annual Canadian National Oldtimers Baseball Federation tournament in Halifax.
The Bears defeated the Tillsonburg Old Sox from Ontario 11-4 in the final on August 1.
In winning the Kindersley Trophy, the Bears became the second PEI team to win a title in tournament history, after the PEI Over 50 club won at home in 2018.
With five age divisions, 37 teams competed in the tournament.
The Bears lost 3-1 to the eventual Tier 1 champion Capital Tiger Padres from Calgary on July 31, then edged the Charlottetown Jays 5-3 to advance to the final.
Against Tillsonburg, the Bears racked up six runs in the top of the second inning. Dustin Larkin hit a lead-off double off the fence, followed by Jed MacEwen’s RBI single and another single by Darcy Clinton. After a couple of Tillsonburg errors, one on a sacrifice bunt by Carter McGrath, Morgan McIntosh later responded with a two-run single to put the Bears up 4-1.
A sacrifice fly by Colin Myers and an RBI single on a hard-hit ground ball off the bat of Matt Bradley put the Bears up 6-1.
In the sixth inning, with the Bears up 7-2, they exploded for four more runs, led by Shawn MacDougall’s double that brought home Dan O’Shea.
O’Shea, Clinton and MacEwen paced the Bears in the final with three hits each while Larkin had two with three runs scored. Myers pitched the win, striking out two over two innings, with relief from O’Shea, who capped a strong weekend on the mound by striking out seven in three innings of work. Clinton pitched the final two innings to close it out.
The PEI Diehards Oldtimers from Kings County were the first Island team to participate in the CNOBF games in 1993, and continued representing PEI across the nation every year for more than 20 years.
