Roger Riley had only seconds to bail out after the cab of the tractor trailer he was driving erupted in a fireball Monday afternoon on the Commercial Road (Route 4) just south of Montague.
The driver for Thomas M Carver Ltd, on Peters Road, was hauling potatoes to New Annan when he first noticed trouble.
“By the time I got pulled over, there was a big bang from the front and a ball of fire came right back to the doors.”
Fortunately, Mr Riley escaped unharmed. He suspects the culprit was a broken gas line.
“It was quick. It would be already soaked with fuel if it was a broken line.”
While the cab was destroyed, the trailer was spared with just a scorch mark on the front of it.
The truck was a 2005 model.
The Montague Fire Department and Kings District RCMP responded to the incident.
This isn’t the first time Mr Riley has had to abandon a burning truck. About four years ago, he was also hauling potatoes when his rig blew a tire.
“One of the worst things that could possibly happen when you’re driving a truck is to blow a spare tire. I thought I was going to be done. There wasn’t a thing left (of the truck) that time.”
