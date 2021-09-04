Thomas Annear admits it’s strange to run a company with some employees hired even before he was born.
It’s all part of the gig as a third-generation Annear with Morley Annear Trucking Ltd. Thomas is a partner along with his dad Scott.
“It’s a very weird experience because they’ve watched me grow from a little tyke hanging around in the shop.”
Thomas has now spent more than half his life, 17 years, as an employee of the company. Before that, he went on some trips with his father and grandfather, Morley, of which he has fond memories.
He said travelling to other parts of Canada or the US with his dad was “an amazing experience.” The furthest he went was Deer Island, Maine, where he went hiking.
“I remember it because I slept most of the trip down. Next morning you wake up and you’re travelling across a tiny little bridge, with no one around, and land on this island.”
Thomas Annear started out working in the shop at age 14, then went to university, came back and settled into his current managerial role that encompasses every aspect of the company.
Annear Trucking has 38 trucks and about 50 employees. Thomas said they deliver literally anything and everything. That includes potatoes, grains, gravel, seafood, produce and other foods. The cargo might even be COVID vaccines.
The company does weekly routes to Toronto and Montreal and also heads down the eastern seaboard of the US.
“Anything you could think about is transported at some point or another through a transport truck. There’s no aspect where it doesn’t touch a truck,” he said. “There’s not enough recognition for the employees and drivers.”
Thomas said the pandemic has emphasized the importance of the industry in keeping the economy moving. If anything, business has gotten busier. He said employees have put in the dedication to keep the industry going.
Things like border restrictions were a new hassle when the pandemic began, but by now it’s a smooth process that has become the norm.
As for the future, Thomas looks forward to meeting new clients and is grateful to be based on PEI.
“I’m super happy this is where my grandparents decided to start a business. I look forward to carrying it on and hopefully getting to meet more people and hear more stories. That’s one of the coolest things that makes it worthwhile, to help people and make things work.”
