Trudeau is not planning to attend COP27. Not much wonder since we are the only country in the G7 where emissions continue to rise. To make matters worse, the federal government has spent over $15B on financial support for the oil and gas industry this year, according to a recent report by Environmental Defence, while fossil fuel companies make record profits.
It is shocking that our PM refuses to attend COP27 on the heels of Fiona, the biggest climate change disaster to hit our shores. COP27 is being held in Egypt, with world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expected to attend. Why is Trudeau skipping out?
Canada must follow the EU’s example and pass an oil and gas Windfall Profits Tax. We can’t keep letting the oil giants rack up trillions while communities across the country struggle with inflation and the mounting cost of climate disasters. Let’s put that money to work developing clean energy and creating green jobs instead of just lining the pockets of Big Oil.
Trudeau likes to talk the talk on climate change, but we need more than talk. Fiona was a clear sign of what’s to come.
