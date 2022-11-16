Dear Editor,

Trudeau is not planning to attend COP27. Not much wonder since we are the only country in the G7 where emissions continue to rise. To make matters worse, the federal government has spent over $15B on financial support for the oil and gas industry this year, according to a recent report by Environmental Defence, while fossil fuel companies make record profits. 

