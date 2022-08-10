Passing through Pearson International a few weeks ago, I happened upon a former colleague, a well connected Ontario Liberal with close ties to Ottawa. The conversation naturally turned to politics, however, the subject was anything but predictable political talking points.
I had expected the normal criticism of social conservatives. Instead, what he expressed was a deep frustration with the federal government for squandering its opportunity to effect change. This dyed in the wool Liberal has given up on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and believes there is a growing probability the Tories, regardless of policy extremism promoted by leadership front runner Pierre Poilievre, will form the next government.
This should worry anyone who believes government can be a force for good. The Harper regime was a mean-spirited, ideologically driven administration that cared little for anything not identified as one of Harper’s five priorities. Programs and services that Tories deemed unnecessary - including organizations to support women and minority Canadians - were slashed.
Social conservatives have only increased their hold on the party since and Poilievre has shown no inclination to temper his radical rhetoric honed over 18 years in the House of Commons (yes, he is only 43 years old but calls himself an outsider). A Tory government led by Poilievre would be anything but Harper Lite 2.0.
The likely Liberal response is to go scorched earth in an effort to cement a negative public impression of Poilievre after he wins the leadership. Even this tried and tested jump into the political gutter is frustrating Liberals like my colleague.
His belief - and he’s right - is that Prime Minister Trudeau has spent too much time preening for the camera and too little time building a legislative and policy legacy that will attract Canadian voters in the center of the political spectrum. The Liberal government loves to talk but it struggles mightily to deliver. Too often its words are hollow political rhetoric driven by a woke agenda that does not resonate with the average Canadian.
Islanders saw this superficial side yet again when Karina Gould, federal minister responsible for Service Canada, visited the province and strongly implied PEI would soon have passport office - a promise long made by Charlottetown MP Sean Casey.
Turns out the minister was only playing with words. She apparently takes Islanders for dummies. What PEI will receive is a short-term ability to sorta fast track a limited number of passport applications stuck in application hell.
It’s not a fix. It’s not a passport office. It is another Liberal over promise and under deliver soundbite.
Justin Trudeau is making it easy for Canadians to look for an alternative. His credibility is in the toilet, with little hope of rehabilitation. Many Liberals expect Trudeau to quit before the next election, but who is waiting in the wings? Who has the pedigree to change government’s downward trajectory? And what if Trudeau’s ego convinces him he can beat Poilievre because on an average day a clear majority of Canadians do not support a social conservative agenda?
This would be political folly. This is not an average day. Liberals have won three elections. It’s very difficult to win four. Canadians simply do not like, or trust, Justin Trudeau.
Stephen Harper ran government out of the prime minister’s office. When the public turned, they turned against Harper; the public perceiving his cabinet as a pliable bunch of lackeys.
Trudeau governs in the same way. There is no natural leader in the Liberal cabinet who can bring the charisma and new energy needed to engage Canadians in the 905 around Toronto, Quebec and Lower Mainland of British Columbia. This is where the next federal election will be won or lost.
Liberals will attempt to scare Canadians regarding the cliff we will fall off if Conservatives are elected. It may work. Negative advertising has been proven effective, but is also risky with a hint of desperation.
What’s growing increasingly clear is Trudeau’s ship is sunk. Now it’s a question of if he takes the government down with him. Regardless of whether he leads the Liberals into the next election or not, Justin Trudeau will be the primary ballot question.
So much for sunny ways.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
