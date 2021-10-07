As we celebrate National Newspaper Week, this year takes on added importance at Island Press Limited. Over the past 18 months our goal of delivering the most relevant, interesting and unique local content has been challenged in unprecedented ways. It is a test that has reinforced the power and importance of what we do.
I am proud that our papers share an intimate connection with the communities they serve. Each is different and that is a strength. When COVID turned our world upside down, local became more than a promotional buzzword. We learned the power of one local job, as Main Streets shuttered; the importance of one locally owned, independent business, as community fundraising dried up; and the relevance of trusted, local information, as individuals, families, schools, organizations, councils and communities struggled to navigate this new, virus reality.
We are in it together.
In towns big and small across this country, the local newspaper became the heartbeat for community response and action. Under the most challenging conditions, our papers delivered despite massive obstacles. Pre-COVID, the business model for local news was charitably described as challenged. With COVID, it evaporated.
But we found a path forward, motivated by deep loyalty to community and a desire to serve. The lockdown didn’t stop editors and reporters at The Eastern Graphic, West Prince Graphic, Island Farmer and Atlantic Post Calls from telling compelling and relevant news to an ever-growing audience. It didn’t stop account executives from finding unique ways to promote local business, whether they could afford to buy an ad or not. It didn’t stop our readers from telling us when we got it right, and when we got it wrong.
We are doing everything possible to make it easier for you. You can buy subscriptions online at peicanada.com. You can pay your bill by e-transfer. You can purchase, design, approve and pay for an ad without ever walking into our office. We are all just a call or email away.
Newspapers have never been more relevant. It is shown in the record number of people turning to our publications - in print, online or mobile - for the local angle and insight. It is seen in a tangible way in the action of individuals buying print or digital subscriptions, as a means of showing support or thanks.
As the COVID story continues to evolve our traditional role as political watchdog takes on greater importance as governments at all levels struggle to provide services in a sea of red ink.
We will be there to ensure the transparent operation of government and ask questions our citizens need answers to. We will be there to remind our political leaders that a global pandemic is no reason to lessen democratic oversight. We will be there to tell your story.
We are honoured to be a trusted visitor to your home. We will be there for you, because like you, we give a damn about this place we call home.
Thank you for sticking with us.
