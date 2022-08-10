Jeff Hutcheson

All of a sudden, every one of my golf clubs has become my arch-enemy.  It’s like they’ve privately met and decided they’ve had enough. I’ve played golf for over 50 years and have settled in being a modestly average player with ups and downs, but still being able to score like most of my peers. Not a pro by any means, not even close, but not a duffer either. 

Then along came the summer of 2022. I don’t know what happened.  It appears my main problem is I’m standing too close to the ball…after I hit it.  When you’ve been fairly competent at something for years, and then just lose it, it’s a little disconcerting. It’s a lot disconcerting. So, I’m searching for answers. Usually when my game goes bad, I can work it out. So far, that’s not happening. I played four times in seven days last week, after not playing much the previous month. Maybe I’m just rusty?  That’s got to be it. Alas, wishful thinking. Why haven’t I gotten rusty over the many months of winters past when I didn’t play?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.