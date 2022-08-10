All of a sudden, every one of my golf clubs has become my arch-enemy. It’s like they’ve privately met and decided they’ve had enough. I’ve played golf for over 50 years and have settled in being a modestly average player with ups and downs, but still being able to score like most of my peers. Not a pro by any means, not even close, but not a duffer either.
Then along came the summer of 2022. I don’t know what happened. It appears my main problem is I’m standing too close to the ball…after I hit it. When you’ve been fairly competent at something for years, and then just lose it, it’s a little disconcerting. It’s a lot disconcerting. So, I’m searching for answers. Usually when my game goes bad, I can work it out. So far, that’s not happening. I played four times in seven days last week, after not playing much the previous month. Maybe I’m just rusty? That’s got to be it. Alas, wishful thinking. Why haven’t I gotten rusty over the many months of winters past when I didn’t play?
My clubs are in good shape, but they are 15 years old. Perhaps I have failed to keep up with new golf club technology. But it’s a poor carpenter who blames his tools, and besides I play with people who have clubs a lot older than mine and play a lot better than me. I purchased some spiffy new yellow golf balls to change things up. But they appear to be harder to find in the woods than the traditional white ones. They are, however, much easier to watch bouncing down the cart path and into the pond.
Maybe I’m just too easily distracted, or worse, have lost the ability to stay focused. I’ve regrettably found it a lot easier this year to string together a bunch of 7’s, or 8’s, and for the non-golfers out there, that’s not good. At all. Perhaps I’m thinking too much as I’m standing over my ball preparing to take a swing. That would be odd though, as I’m a person who has rarely been accused of ‘thinking too much’.
Then I wondered if my weight loss has affected my swing. I’m almost 50 pounds lighter than I was when I played last summer. And as my weight has gone down, the deterioration of my game has gone up. Most of my golf shirts are too big for me now. Is it possible my arms are getting caught up in the extra material during my swing? Maybe my body rotation is too fast now that I’m lighter, and that leads to questions about point of impact. I mean, I don’t have to extend my arms way past my belly just to make a swing this year.
As I see it, I have four options.
First, I could continue to try and work things out on my own. Second, I could seek professional help. A golf professionals help. Third, I could put all the weight back on and see if I go back to status quo. Fourth, I could pack the clubs in the truck and escape to play in a whole different province.
