Transportation Safety Board investigators have been on site at Wood Islands since Friday and are expecting to have access to the engine room of the MV Holiday Island sometime today. Heather Moore photo
A team of four investigators was deployed late Friday evening to begin the field phase of the Transportation Safety Board, (TSB), investigation into the fire on board MV Holiday Island that had broken out mid morning broke out hours earlier as the ferry was close to docking at Wood Islands terminal with a load of 182 passengers and 23 crew.
As of Monday the team was still waiting for access to the engine room where the fire originated.
“First of all the fire has to be completely extinguished and there is time that is needed to make sure the fire doesn’t (flare up) again,” said Marie-Helene Roy, manager of regional operations for marine in the Atlantic said, noting they expected to be able to get into the engine room by Tuesday morning.
In the meantime other aspects of the field phase of the investigation are ongoing.
“(The team) are conducting interviews, collecting information and looking at procedures and maintenance records to get the sequence of how events occurred,” Ms Roy said.
The field phase is followed up with an examination and analysis of finding and then a report which is typically made public will be released.
A timeline for how long the investigation will take depends a lot on the outcome of each phase, Ms Roy said.
Even so with any TSB investigation, if there is information the public needs to be made aware of throughout the investigation it is released.
TSB is an independent safety board whose mandate it is to find the cause of an incident, but not assign blame or to determine civil or criminal liability.
There is also an internal investigations being conducted by Northumberland Ferries Limited.
