MV Holiday Island

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been on site at Wood Islands since Friday and are expecting to have access to the engine room of the MV Holiday Island sometime today. Heather Moore photo

A team of four investigators was deployed late Friday evening to begin the field phase of the Transportation Safety Board, (TSB), investigation into the fire on board MV Holiday Island that had broken out mid morning broke out hours earlier as the ferry was close to docking at Wood Islands terminal with a load of 182 passengers and 23 crew.

As of Monday the team was still waiting for access to the engine room where the fire originated.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.