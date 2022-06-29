Summer is upon us. The days are long and filled with sunshine and the Playhouse really starts to come alive with brilliant summer staff, enhanced programming and so many opportunities to enjoy arts and culture in our community. We’re still basking in the excitement of our 2nd Annual Rainbow Brunch that was held this past Saturday. Featuring eight Drag Performers from throughout Atlantic Canada and catered by The Lucky Bean, the Brunch was vibrant and uplifting and a perfect way to kick off our season.
Our summer exhibition series opens July 3rd with a new solo art exhibition ‘Joyful! Joyful!’ by Patrick Guindon.
An ‘Islander by choice’, Mr Guindon moved to Prince Edward Island during the pandemic realizing life is too short to wait until retiring to do what you love. His artist manifesto includes the belief that ‘beautiful things and spaces matter, the process is where the magic happens, every story has power and the art we display should reflect our stories, our vibes, our souls’.
While about flowers on the surface, Joyful, Joyful focuses on finding and experiencing joy, especially when it feels lost, when times are dark, and when it feels hopeless (especially when we feel hopeless): through action, rest, intention, and wonder-seeking. Mr Guindon incorporates some words (written and framed) to invoke this understanding of the experience and purpose behind the art. It’s all about being joy-filled and joy-full.
An opening reception for the exhibition will be held on July 3rd at 2pm and all are welcome.
After two years of rest, we’ve decided to dust off our dancing shoes and tune up our guitars to welcome back the Tuesday Night Hootenanny starting Tuesday, July 5th and running until the end of August.
What exactly is a hootenanny? It’s defined as ‘an informal gathering with folk music and sometimes dancing’ and The Hootenanny in Georgetown offers something for everyone - from dancing to an open mic to homemade biscuits.
We’re delighted to welcome back our hosts, well-loved local musicians Jo-Anne Ford and Michael Buell who provide some beautiful music and backup instrumentals and who are always happy to play until the wee hours.
Our summer season is filled to the brim with live music in our Sounds of Summer Series, as well as Haunted Walks, Afternoon Teas, Art in the Garden, Summer Camps and so much more.
For more information about any of our shows or events, visit www.kingsplayhouse.com, give us a call at 1 888-346-5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.