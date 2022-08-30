tug of war

Dwayne Lutz of Souris coached all three winning teams at the Dundas Plowing Match’s inaugural tug of war competition this year. Between 200 and 300 people flocked to watch the event. 

The Dundas Plowing Match’s 80th anniversary fair was well attended over the weekend. A new event this time around was tug-of-war, which attracted between 200 to 300 spectators to both the preliminary showdowns on Tuesday and the finals on Thursday leading up to the regular Plowing Match weekend events. 

“It was great, there was a huge crowd,” Gordon Jackson, a member of the organizing committee, said.

Queen of the Furrows

2022 Queen of the Furrows, 17-year-old Lilly Wood of Clyde River, holds her trophy and flowers between first runner-up Abi McCarthy, 14, of Stratford, right, and second runner-up Rilynn Murphy, 15, of Montague. Abi was also named Miss Talent and Miss Evening wear while Rilynn was named Miss Scholastic. They were among seven contestants in this year’s event at the 80th Annual Dundas Plowing Match & Agricultural Fair.
MacInnis plowing

Billy MacInnis, 89, and his grandson Morgan of Forest Hill competed in the three-sod tractor plow class at the Dundas Plowing Match & Agricultural Fair last Friday. After some early technical issues, the men got the job done.   Josh Lewis photo

