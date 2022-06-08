Bing!
Every Sunday morning, like clockwork. My phone ‘bings’ about 8 am and there’s a notification about my weekly screen time. I’ve always been annoyed by it. However, I’m the kind of guy who gets something new, like a phone, and immediately puts it to use without really reading the manual. This is actually encouraged when it comes to your phone by the quick-start feature which seems designed to tell you not to even bother looking any deeper. But reading the manual for example, would have made starting my new gas whipper snipper a lot easier.
The Sunday after we returned from Florida there was something unusual about the ‘bing’. My weekly screen time was down 78 per cent. I was overjoyed. Down 78 per cent! The goal of the Florida trip was to concentrate on downtime after two years of not travelling outside Canada, and that Sunday ‘bing’ boldly announced “Mission Accomplished”. One of the reasons for the drastic 78 per cent reduction was that my alcohol consumption was probably up by the same amount, but a win is a win and I’ll take it.
This past Sunday’s ‘bing’ brought me crashing back to reality with my weekly screen time being up 64 per cent. Again, annoying. Then it hit me. What if I could stop the ‘bing’?
I checked out my phone’s ‘settings’ and just below ‘Sound and Haptics’ (Haptics?) and ‘Focus’ was ‘Screen Time’. I pressed on that and there was a chart showing my weekly screen time. I could press another box to get my daily screen time. There’s also a box which states ‘See All Activity’. I should not have pressed that. It shows the time you’ve spent on games, social and entertainment categories. It was pretty obvious in scanning these numbers that I am retired, with quite a bit of time on my hands.
At the bottom of the page, I found what I was looking for. A line, in red, which said, ‘Turn Screen Time Off’. Before you give it the final click it tells you screen time will no longer be reported. Perfect, it’s gone. Bye-bye bing.
Now I need to remember to turn some things on, like Airplane Mode.
When we were flying to Florida and just about to take off from PEI, both Heather and the flight attendant reminded me to switch to ‘Airplane Mode’ on my phone. Alas I rarely do. I’ve never bought into the fact my phone could interfere with flight operations. In the US, the FCC says the reason is that active cellphones in the air could pick up service from multiple cellphone towers on the ground, causing crowded networks and disrupted service.
As we were flying into Toronto, we had to navigate around that brutal storm which swept through Ontario on May 21st. It delayed our landing as we circled and averted the powerful weather cell below us.
At one point the captain turned on the seat belt sign which seemed very prudent. The flight attendants were going row-to-row checking to make sure we were all buckled in and were about five rows in front of us when it happened. EERRREEEEWRAAANNNERRREANANNNNNNNNN! What the heck was that? It was loud. EERRREEEWRAAANNNERRREANANNNNNNN! I’d never heard this on a plane before, was it coming from the cockpit? Are we all of a sudden in danger?
Everything seemed smooth. It was unnerving to say the least ... until I looked at my phone. The sound was coming from my phone. It was an emergency alert broadcast to all cellphones in the area warning of the dangerous storm below. Clearly my phone connected to a cell tower on the ground. It was a tad embarrassing, but, lesson learned. Airplane Mode it is.
Where’s that soft ‘bing’ when you need it?
