Two off-Island companies sent bids for a new electric Zamboni for the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre, which is part of the 2023 Canada Games upgrades being funded by the federal and provincial governments.
Three Rivers town staff recommended council accept a bid of $158,550 plus HST from Saunders Equipment in Fredericton, with delivery in eight months. The matter will be voted on at its August 9 council meeting.
The other bid came from Monarch Enterprises Ltd in Dartmouth, of $178,000 plus HST, with delivery in a year.
The cost of installing the charging station is not included in the bids. Town staff did not have a dollar figure for installation cost as of the July 26 committee of council meeting.
The Community Welfare League, which manages the Wellness Centre, is paying the municipality’s 27 per cent share of the cost.
Councillors lean toward Active
Communities for economic development
In a matter that will also be voted on August 9, several councillors gave their support to signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Active Communities Development Inc to create an economic development committee with members from both the town and ACDI.
The town’s legal counsel is of the opinion it would be in Three Rivers’ best interest to go it alone on economic development, rather than partner with a group that covers all of Kings County.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston suggested doing a one-year trial run with ACDI until the town can set up its own development corporation.
“It’s been three years since amalgamation and we have no economic development setup,” she said.
Councillor Larry Creed said the town should use ACDI’s expertise instead of trying to reinvent the wheel. There is a clause in the proposed MOU allowing the town to pull out of the agreement with three months’ notice.
Councillor requests
monthly mayor’s report
Councillor Cindy MacLean asked for Mayor Ed MacAulay to give a monthly mayor’s report to council, whether there is anything new to report or not. She said she has asked for this several times before.
“On a couple of occasions, this council was not given information from our mayor that he had knowledge of, which had an impact on items presented to other councillors, which made council as a whole look inept,” she wrote in her request.
The mayor said most information councillors need to know is given in the monthly CAO report, and some things he is told are of a confidential nature and can’t be reported at a public meeting.
Mr MacAulay said if councillors vote for him to make a monthly report, he will make a motion that each of them do the same.
“I spend more of my time thinking about Three Rivers than meeting with influential people,” he said. “You’re probably more in touch with people than I am.”
Projects approved for gas tax funding
The provincial Infrastructure Secretariat informed the town five of its proposed projects are eligible for gas tax funding.
The projects are Thompson Dam walking trails, an accessible playground, a cul-de-sac on Charles Fraser Drive, docks and marina upgrades and active transportation projects.
These items were suggested when the federal government doubled each community’s gas tax funding allocation for 2021.
