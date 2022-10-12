Two bridges in eastern PEI damaged beyond repair Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Oct 12, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The culvert on Rollo Bay Road washed out during Hurricane Fiona needs a full replacement. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Creek Road Bridge and Rollo Bay Bridge, both in eastern PEI, were damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Fiona and will be replaced.Seven bridges in total across the province sustained damage in the storm.According to the Department of Transportation, Creek Road Bridge located on Route 350 near St Andrews, which is closed due to a road washout, is not expected to be reopened until spring 2023.Rollo Bay Bridge on Route 330 had a culvert washout and that replacement will take approximately eight weeks. Bayview Bridge, on the north shore, has been repaired, but a Maritime Electric pole needs to be removed before the bridge can reopen.A tender is currently out for repairs to the Darnley Bridge. That work is expected to take several weeks.Sou’West Bridge, Abrams Village and Brackley Point Road Bridges were also damaged, but have since been repaired.The estimated cost of all repairs is $8 million. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bridge Highway Building Industry Rollo Bay Bridge Creek Road Bridge Repair Sou'west Bridge Pei Brackley Point Road Bridges Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 15 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Back by popular demand... Bulletin Latest News Perry, Irma Mary Perle A. McKenna - Trainor Helen Anita Yetman Two bridges in eastern PEI damaged beyond repair Cardigan grandstand now a pile of debris Still lights out for some 4-H members excited to head to the Royal Farmers market celebrates season with contests and treats Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPremier must now deal with Fiona’s aftermathIconic structure to be rebuilt at Bottle VillageEight eastern candidates running for school boardDealing with the aftermath in NaufrageGordon "Gordie" Nelson WhitlockMake things right Health PEIPHOTOS & VIDEO: Fiona's fury across eastern PEIOyster company takes baby steps towards becoming energy efficient Images Videos CommentedPremier must now deal with Fiona’s aftermath (1)
