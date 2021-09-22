Shane MacDonald of Montague and Hannah Dawson-Murphy of Lyndale are running for Three Rivers council in a byelection in Ward 4, Victoria Cross.
Election day is October 4 and polling will be held at the Stormriders Snowmobile Club at 383 Nielson Road in Greenfield. The seat was vacated by Ronnie Nicholson in the summer.
Mr MacDonald is running for Three Rivers council for the third time, after unsuccessful attempts in the 2018 general election and a Montague byelection earlier this year, in which he finished second to Larry Creed.
He now lives in Montague but grew up in the Victoria Cross area of Ward 4 and has deep roots in the area.
He said it’s time to move beyond the tensions that still exist between former municipalities that make up Three Rivers and focus on advocating for the whole region.
“I feel we need a different type of voice at the council table,” he said. “It still seems to be a really divided table with Montague versus Georgetown, Georgetown versus Cardigan, nobody really seems to get along. I think people have to move on from (amalgamation) and start working together to grow our community.”
Three Rivers is now one of the largest municipalities on the Island and Mr MacDonald said a strong voice is needed to lobby the province to ensure the Kings County Memorial Hospital and local schools are getting the funding and attention they need.
Some constituents he’s talked to are concerned the unincorporated areas aren’t being represented as much as the larger centres in Three Rivers.
Traffic on Main Street in Montague has become a major concern even for people who live outside the community, he said, particularly the lineups at coffee shops that spill out onto the street.
“It frustrates a lot of them. All of a sudden driving’s not that easy to get to their local coffee shop.”
The construction contractor and father of two young children would also like to see the town communicate better with the public, using more avenues than the internet.
Hannah Dawson-Murphy
Meanwhile, Ms Dawson-Murphy said she was planning to run in the 2022 general municipal election and decided to get an early start when the Ward 4 seat opened up.
She currently works in finance and has previously worked in politics and the communications field. She also served in the Canadian Army for three and a half years as a combat engineer with postings in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec.
Originally from Stratford, she spent her teen years in Nova Scotia while her father, an RCMP officer, was posted there. But she always considered PEI home and moved back in 2019. She now lives with fiance Patrick Martens on his family farm in Lyndale.
She said attracting new families to the area and strong representation for local farmers are two of her priorities.
“I love meeting new people like me who are under 30 who have just moved to our community because they want to start a life here,” she said. “Making sure our families are able to succeed in what they do for generations to come (is important). I want to ensure family farms around the community are able to prosper through these really tough times.”
Ms Dawson-Murphy said personally she feels the council is doing the best they can do, and praised former councillor Mr Nicholson on a “fantastic” job. However, she said it’s constituents’ opinions that matter most and not everyone agrees about the direction of the town.
“I’m hearing a lot of mixed emotions from people. Some are very proud to be part of Three Rivers, some, not so much,” she said, adding you can’t please everyone in politics.
If successful in her bid for the vacancy she vows to commit to hopefully be on council for “a long time” and not just until the next election.
“A lot of people have told me they’re really excited to see somebody young, a woman with experience, running for politics.”
With Ward 4 being on the edge of the town’s boundaries, Ms Dawson-Murphy said it’s key to have an influential voice at the council table.
The decision to run now instead of waiting for the general election was last-minute, but she’s confident about her chances to win.
