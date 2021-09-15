Two fires that destroyed a pair of homes in Kings County on August 28 have been ruled accidental by the Provincial Fire Marshal’s Office.
Both fires, one in Souris West and one in New Perth, were caused by a fault in the electrical system, according to Vicki Tse, spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Public Safety.
In Souris West, Chris and Louise Deagle lost their home and garage to a fire in the early morning, then a late afternoon fire in New Perth destroyed the home of Jerome and Josie Chaisson.
As of last week, a GoFundme for the Deagle family called “Help Chris, Louise and Callie Deagle” had raised $6,165 of its $10,000 goal, from 31 donors.
