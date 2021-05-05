Poor John A, defaced a third time by petty vandalism misguided as public debate, while bumbling Charlottetown City Council can’t figure what to do with the made-in-America but paid for by Canadian taxpayers statue, featured in tens of thousands of snaps taken by happy tourists and late night drunks.
For many it’s a symbol of Macdonald’s flawed and tragic creation of the residential school system and its legacy of deep and lasting damage to First Nations; a history that extends through to the administration of Paul Martin, when the last school finally closed.
Many believe the record of our first prime minister begins and ends with residential schools, demanding banishment from our national history. It is filtering history through a modern, politically correct lens - without any attempt to understand the societal context that allowed such flawed policies to occur.
Woke has slipped into our vocabulary in recent years. It means ‘alert to injustice in society, especially racism.’ It’s a word that threatens to steamroll our ability to think critically, challenge perceptions and actions and debate civilly. In a woke society, when someone opposes group-think they better be prepared for a social media pummeling. In a woke world there is only one way to think - theirs.
James Carville, who coined the phrase ‘It’s the economy, stupid’ - a phrase that propelled Bill Clinton to the presidency - took aim at his own Democratic Party in a candid interview with Vox. He blames ‘faculty lounge’ politics and hubris for much of the off-putting arrogance of woke culture, marked by elitist language describing issues in ways no ordinary person speaks. It’s apt. It used to be universities expected students and faculty to debate and challenge established perceptions. Not anymore. Universities are sanitized of critical thinking and free thought, shoved aside for politically correct niceties and verbal gibberish.
It’s not just universities. It’s education in general. It’s political parties and lobby organizations. It’s self-proclaimed social media watchdogs. An example Carville cites is the phrase ‘communities of colour’ to describe white, Black and brown people and the neighbourhoods they live in. Carville says jargon adds nothing to substantive discussion, but does leave people terrified to speak out for fear of being ‘clobbered or cancelled.’
It’s not just an American problem. It’s a Canadian and Island problem seen every day on social media and heard in political rhetoric. John A is just one prominent example.
Why is it that the statue at the corner of Richmond Street elicits such vitriol, but a statue of John A 100 yards away in Confederation Centre - the monument to the Charlottetown Conference of 1864 - can prominently greet visitors to COVID era concerts with nary a peep of opposition? This statue is displayed by Parks Canada while the provincial legislature is renovated. While the centre says all the right things about respect and the rights of First Nations, a dream catcher even hangs in Memorial Hall, there is a disconnect between rhetoric and action when rental space is involved.
And that is the problem with woke culture. Supporters will pat each other on the back, and say job well done if and when the downtown statue is removed. What will be achieved? Not a damn thing. First Nations still live in poverty. They are still incarcerated at a higher rate. Those that leave their home reserve are still unable to access adequate programming and services. The Liberal government still does what it wants when it comes to the constitutionally protected native food fishery. Equally as important, an opportunity to put actions in context, educate the public and solve issues is lost.
Woke culture eliminates discussion.
When we stop listening, we stop learning.
Right now the federal government is promoting Bill C-10, an act to control social media content via government oversight. There is an argument for regulation given the refusal of corporations to adequately police their own platforms, too often a breeding ground for hate and misinformation. But should all content be put through a government approved filter? That’s a stretch. There’s a difference between hate and content deserving of debate. Sometimes it’s a very fine line. The Trudeau government is as woke as any, its legislation will stifle debate. The irony of federal Liberals cutting off debate on this piece of legislation is lost on the political class. Does anyone believe government is capable of being an independent arbiter?
Woke culture is about more than John A. It’s about jumping on bandwagons because that’s easier than solving problems. Ripping up a statue is easier than coming to terms with our flaws, putting mistakes in proper context and moving forward productively. It’s not about defending mistakes, but learning from them and educating residents about it. Too often woke culture doesn’t want to learn or solve. It just wants to yell, pile on and ignore a statue standing in plain sight.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
John A was a notorious drunk and crook! The amount of bribes given to get the railway across Canada is hilarious. The fact that we were never taught the true history of Canada is even more hilarious!
Also, a 100 yards away from John A is the St. Dunstan's Basilica (Catholic Church)... I suspect woke culture is slow to read about it's history...
I think this piece conflates 'woke' with 'cancel culture', and sets up a strawman of millennial vandals. We don't know that critics of Sir John A would quit and say "job done" after removing a single statue. After all, the residential school system wasn't merely "flawed": it was cultural genocide.
It is perhaps telling for a white, male writer to use James McCarville (a white man) as an authority. According to Wikipedia, the term 'woke' has a long history (though it is true that it has gained popularity in recent years). The history involves activism, not just cancel culture.
I do agree that 'cancel culture' is a problem, especially in universities. But I'm not sure it is synonymous with 'woke'.
