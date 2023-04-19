doctor stock

Two Montague doctors will be leaving their practices in the next two months.

When Krista Sheppard of Murray Harbour recently called her doctor’s office to check on an x-ray result, she learned the disappointing news she and her family would be added to the list of Kings County residents on the patient registry. That list could double over the next couple of months with two family doctors set to leave their practice.

Doctors Thor Christensen and Alexander McKinnon have both submitted resignations from their family practice positions in Montague, Health PEI has confirmed.

