When Krista Sheppard of Murray Harbour recently called her doctor’s office to check on an x-ray result, she learned the disappointing news she and her family would be added to the list of Kings County residents on the patient registry. That list could double over the next couple of months with two family doctors set to leave their practice.
Doctors Thor Christensen and Alexander McKinnon have both submitted resignations from their family practice positions in Montague, Health PEI has confirmed.
“Dr Christensen will leave his practice in late May and Dr McKinnon will leave his practice in late June,” Everton McLean with Health PEI said.
The void will add 2370 more names to the provincial patient registry which already has approximately 2500 names on it from Kings County.
Ms Sheppard's family of five are patients of Dr Christensen.
“My concern is our health care system is overwhelmed now and what is it going to be like in two to four years’ time?” Ms Sheppard said.
“People born and raised here are without a family doctor.”
Dr Christensen began practice in Montague in 2015 when he took over a portion of Dr David Hambly’s practice.
No information was provided as to why the two handed in their resignations.
According to Health PEI the doctors’ resignations will leave the Kings County complement of 14 physicians short 2.6 full time equivalent positions.
The Graphic has been told by patients of Dr Terry Magennis he will be retiring from practice. They were under the impression Dr McKinnon was to take over some of Dr Magennis’ patients.
Mr McLean said recruitment is ongoing for both family doctors and nurse practitioners in the region as they are seeking to have a patient medical home set up in the area but there is no timeline as to when that could happen.
“Health PEI has been in discussion with interested health care workers in the area,” Mr McLean said. “However, at this time we do not have signed agreements for any to form patient medical homes.”
Health PEI said patients will be notified with information on where they can access care, including virtual care through the Maple App, an online service where doctors who could be from other provinces who are licensed in PEI can provide some patient services.
However, Ms Sheppard said they have not received official notice yet.
“I was not made aware I could use Maple,” Ms Sheppard said adding she fully expected to have to go to the ER at KCMH going forward.
“Maple might be fine for me to use as I’m a little techy, but some older people won’t have any idea how to use online services so they will have to go sit at outpatients all day for something simple such as a prescription refill or something more serious.”
All patients on the PEI registry are eligible to receive virtual care through an agreement Health PEI has with Maple.
Mr McLean said there are some services that can’t be accessed through virtual care.
“They would only be able to provide services that can safely be provided online, such as those that do not require a physical examination, for example,” he said. “Patients who cannot be seen this way and require an in-person visit may be provided an appointment at one of the Primary Care Access Clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside. Due to limited capacity, however, not everyone who is unable to be seen online will receive an appointment.”
Ms Sheppard expects that will cause even more confusion for some.
“For all people on the registry without a family doctor now things will fall through the cracks as you are constantly speaking to a different doctor regarding the same issue and I don’t think that’s right,” she said.
The public deserves answers about why it has become such a piecemeal system, she said, answers the government needs to bring forward.
“I thought the PC Party slogan was with you for you, but it sure doesn’t feel that way,” she said referring to the recent election where the PC Party returned to power with 22 seats.
“There has to be a reason why doctors are leaving. What is going on? I think we deserve answers,” she added.
