Bloyce Thompson walked into the Native Council of PEI office on North River Road without a handler or script - a feat as rare as sincerity in today’s uber-controlled political environment.
PEI’s Justice Minister didn’t come for an announcement or photo op. He came to listen and keep a promise to Jason Sark.
Outwardly Jason Sark and Bloyce Thompson could not be more different. Thompson owns a successful dairy farm. He defeated former Premier Wade MacLauchlan to win his seat in the legislature and immediately landed in Dennis King’s first cabinet.
Thompson is not known for dirty shots, heavy political rhetoric or avoiding a question. Across the political aisle the word you hear most often to describe him is decent. Thompson knows he is a winner in life’s lottery.
Jason Sark sat across from Thompson in a Mi’kmaq talking circle last week as a man whose life path has not been easy. He grew up in a violent home, experienced racism and bullying at school, dabbled in drugs and alcohol, experimentation that quickly became dependence. He has a long criminal record, including violence.
Don’t judge a book by its cover. Jason Sark has a proud, dignified manner. He speaks softly. His addiction and life experience have led him into dark corners, including a Charlottetown parkade where he and another homeless man committed robbery against a friend.
Sark was charged and appeared before Judge John Douglas for sentencing. A Gladue report was prepared. These are documents mandated by the Supreme Court of Canada that outline in extreme detail the life experience of an Indigenous accused, including trauma and racism experienced. The goal is shorter custodial sentences in favour of in-community restorative justice processes.
Judge Douglas correctly weighed Sark’s Gladue report in sentencing him to nine months in jail followed by 15-months probation. Sark served his sentence and for seven months used his freedom to build a positive life.
As he walked out of Scotiabank after cashing a cheque on Orange Shirt Day, September 30, 2020, two sheriff deputies were waiting to take him into custody. Sark had no idea why he was being arrested and the deputies weren’t saying.
But the story did eventually become clear. Somehow a justice system built on paperwork managed to conduct an appeal of Sark’s nine-month sentence without him ever knowing about it. It boggles the mind that there is no requirement for an accused to sign a piece of paper acknowledging both an appeal and appointment of his legal counsel.
The case pushed through the system and ultimately the PEI Court of Appeal disregarded Sark’s Gladue report in favour of more punitive punishment. It ordered his sentence be increased to two years. Sark was sent back to jail, the positive momentum in his life crushed.
He sat in jail for almost four months. Individuals told the Minister of Justice about the injustice but his department did not intervene. Eventually the same Court of Appeal ordered Sark released because it finally acknowledged a miscarriage of justice had occurred.
When Sark’s story appeared in Through the Cracks, the minister was quizzed that very day by Liberal Gord McNeilly. Thompson didn’t hesitate. He told the legislature he would meet with and apologize to Jason Sark. Last Thursday the historic meeting took place. It’s believed to be the first time in Island history that a minister of the Crown has apologized directly to an Indigenous resident for mistreatment from the justice system.
We live in an era where apologies are trivialized by political optics lacking in sincerity. A lawyer could find a hundred reasons why Thompson should not apologize. So could political spin doctors. But the minister only needed one reason to apologize - it is the right thing to do.
And because of it Bloyce Thompson and Jason Sark found themselves across from each other, each nervous, each listening intently to the other. Each speaking from the heart. Each showing the other respect.
Thompson apologized to not only Sark but his supporters, who had warned him of the system’s failure. “It’s not that I didn’t believe them. I put too much trust in the justice system. I want to apologize to all of you for that.”
These are not the words of a politician trying to sugarcoat a wrong.
Sark shared the toll his return to prison inflicted. “Just when my life was getting good for me, it dragged me back down.”
It was a powerful and important moment in Island history.
In keeping his word Minister Thompson offered Jason Sark something the system has rarely shown him - respect. And with his quiet, dignified presence Jason Sark showed all of us the power of forgiveness.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
