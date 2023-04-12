accident2.JPG

Kings District RCMP were redirecting traffic to side roads. Josh Lewis photo

An accident involving two vehicles on Wood Islands Road in Montague on Wednesday resulted in traffic being redirected on either side of the scene.

Kings District RCMP said they believed minor injuries had been sustained in the collision, which took place a little after 9 am. 

accident1.JPG

Emergency responders and a tow truck were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Wood Islands Road in Montague on Wednesday. Josh Lewis photo

