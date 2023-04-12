featured Two-vehicle accident in Montague Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kings District RCMP were redirecting traffic to side roads. Josh Lewis photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An accident involving two vehicles on Wood Islands Road in Montague on Wednesday resulted in traffic being redirected on either side of the scene.Kings District RCMP said they believed minor injuries had been sustained in the collision, which took place a little after 9 am. Island EMS and the Montague Fire Department also responded to the scene. More to come. Emergency responders and a tow truck were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Wood Islands Road in Montague on Wednesday. Josh Lewis photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Roads And Traffic Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 12 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Ask About our Spring Tire Rebates!! Bulletin Latest News Jill Elizabeth Moore Martha MacDonald Roland "Alan" Ubsdell Eric Stewart Gary Stephen Fall Matilda Catherine "Patricia" (Hallsworth) Orlowski Shawn Cody Walsh Robert (Bob) Alfred Wakelin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLobster fishers have another year to test whalesafe gearWallace MacKayD. Stanley ColesJoseph "Clare" MulliganAngling season to open with several changes to the rulesThis is Denny’s victory Images Videos CommentedPremier ignores health care elephants (1)
