When someone who goes on to die from suicide does not meet the criteria for loved ones to get them help for their mental illness, you change the criteria. Right?
Tyler Knockwood’s wife saw firsthand the terrible changes in her husband. Hospital staff and police did not listen.
In a heartbreaking letter to the editor in this newspaper earlier this month, Marlene Bryenton spoke of the changes caused by mental illness in her son Andrew, who left the province to live on the streets and cut off most contact with his family.
Because Andrew himself did not want treatment, every resource the Bryentons approached for help declined.
It shouldn’t be surprising that most people in the throes of severe mental illness are reluctant to seek treatment. Because the thought is absolutely terrifying. Negative depressive thinking takes over. Often there is tunnel vision. Police officers, for the most part, do not understand this.
Obviously, with most things in life people should not be forced to do anything against their will. But when the people who know sufferers best can see what their demons are doing to them, and fear they will die or fall deeper into darkness without help, something has to give.
In Mr Knockwood’s case, all the signs of a tragic end were there, and they were ignored by those who could do something.
Police should never have a role in mental health cases, unless there is a risk of harming others. They are not equipped to understand sufferers, how they think, or to avoid treating them like criminals.
I cannot imagine how helpless and devastated a spouse or parent would feel after being turned away by the very people who are supposed to help.
