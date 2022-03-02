As Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, members of PEI’s Ukrainian community feared for their families and the future of their homeland.
Oleksandra Maksiuk, 22, moved to Little Pond about two months ago with her husband Volodymyr, who got work at Ponds Edge Farms along with two other Ukrainian employees.
Ms Maksiuk is from the Poltava region, about 300 km southeast of the capital Kyiv. She was able to contact her family and confirm they were safe late last week, but she remains fearful for them and her friends.
“It’s like criminals come into your house and start destroying your house, your property,” she said. “I’m so proud of our Ukrainian military. I believe in them. They are bravely defending our country.”
She is angry with Vladimir Putin and the Russian government, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backed rebel forces occupying the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
“They have been occupying our territories for eight years. And now they have started a war. We will never forgive that.”
Ms Maksiuk is grateful for support from Western countries but said they must do more.
The European Union must agree to ban Russia from SWIFT, the financial system which facilitates banking transactions globally, she said. The EU, Canada, US and United Kingdom agreed on the weekend to cut some Russian banks off.
Ms Maksiuk also called for NATO to protect Ukrainian airspace from further bombing.
“We beg other countries to help us. If we don’t stop the enemy now, he will move on, outside Ukraine (to other countries),” she said.
In Summerside, Dmytro Ponomarov said the siege of his country is devastating. He moved to PEI five-and-a-half years ago from Vinnytsia, about 200 km southwest of Kyiv.
“It’s frightening and confusing. Nobody really believed this could happen,” he said. “My friends and family and all the people I care about (are) under this immediate danger and threat.”
As of Monday, his family was safe but constantly having to go to bomb shelters. With Russian troops attacking from the east, south and north (through Belarus), confusion abounds.
Mr Ponomarov also called for the West to exercise maximal sanctions. He said the more countries stand up for Ukraine, the more pronounced the message to Russia will be.
“Certainly nobody has to go and die for the sake of saving Ukraine from Russian invasion, but all the economical levers which countries have in their disposal should be applied, and they are being applied.”
He added the Ukrainian diaspora in other countries is trying to support their homeland in any way they can, such as sending money and finding ways to protect the most vulnerable.
Some neighbouring countries are taking in Ukrainian refugees and Mr Ponomarov hopes Canada’s Ukrainian community can sponsor their relatives to come here. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday the government is prioritizing immigration applications from Ukraine.
Mr Ponomarov continues to hope for peace, but admits it’s difficult in light of recent events.
“There’s no safe spot in Ukraine right now. Everybody is under huge pressure from this military action.”
