As Dariya Kostyuk settles in for her first Canadian Christmas season her thoughts turn to home where there are family, friends, coworkers and in particular the children she won’t be spending time with this year.
Ms Kostyuk grew up in the suburbs of Kyiv, the capital city of now war torn Ukraine.
“It is both sweet and sad to see all the Christmas decorations around town because it is so pretty and at the same time I know in my hometown there will be no Christmas lights and the town will be operating on generators,” she said.
Looking back, it has been a long and somewhat tangled road that brought her to live in Montague and work at Unleashed Potential K9, a dog training business with locations in Brudenell and Stratford.
“I went through the border to Poland with nothing but my phone in my pocket and then for awhile we were hoping we could go back in a week or two,” she said.
But as time passed she and her friends realized that wouldn’t be the case.
“Then we started to say, ‘This is crazy. It is the 21st century and they are destroying cities.’”
Ms Kostyuk said at the beginning of the war in mid-February 2022, it didn’t cross her mind she would ever end up in Canada.
Before the war started she was doing volunteer work with a military chaplain and fully expected to keep doing so, but things changed once the actual reality of war set in.
“I was sure I would be doing some sort of volunteer work again, but sometimes we don’t choose how our system reacts to stress and I found myself unable to do anything,” Ms Kostyuk said.
“My friends took me to a safer place in Western Ukraine and then I went to Poland because my mom and brother moved there before the war.”
But once Ms Kostyuk saw her friends applying for a Canadian visa she realized she wanted to do the same.
But how did dog training become part of the mix?
As a teen Ms Kostyuk delved a bit into dog training, but there wasn’t much call for service dogs at that time so it turned into more of a hobby.
“I thought about it and thought maybe I could go to Canada and learn to train service dogs and go back to Ukraine and help because (eventually) we will need that,” she said.
“We will sure need a lot of that to overcome the effects and trauma of war,” she added.
Ms Kostyuk said unfortunately there is precedent to that trauma. Ukrainians, particularly in eastern Ukraine have been in conflict with Russia since 2014 when Crimea was annexed and Russia has been supporting separatists in the Donbas region.
“There will be a time when there will be a lot of things to restore inside and out,” she said.
With her aim to help put her country back together when the war ends Ms Kostyuk started emailing training facilities across Canada and ended up having a conversation with Duke Ferguson, the owner of Unleashed Potential K9.
Ms Kostyuk has been in PEI since early July and from day-to-day doesn’t know what will happen in terms of returning home.
Living day to day has become a new way of coping, but one thing for sure she is very happy to have landed on her feet in a job that brings her great joy.
“I help with things I know how to do and I learn things I don’t yet know how to do so sometimes it is more challenging,” she added.
Teaching old dogs new tricks isn’t the only leadership, Ms Kostyuk engages in here in PEI.
She also teaches English as a second language to other newcomers to Canada.
She did teach English back in Ukraine so the concept isn’t completely foreign, but her students here in eastern PEI are newcomers from countries around the world.
Work aside, Ms Kostyuk said this holiday season she hopes to be able to head to Ontario and celebrate with her Ukrainian friends she hasn’t seen since they all left Poland.
She will miss volunteering with groups of children caroling through the streets of her hometown, but said being together with friends is what counts most.
Ukraine is steeped in tradition at Christmas time. In the west people gravitate towards the Catholic tradition of celebrating on December 25. In many other areas of Ukraine where the Orthodox faith is strong the day to celebrate is January 7. The difference has to do with the use of ‘old’ Julian or the ‘new’ Gregorian calendars for their church festivals.
Ms Kostyuk said in many places the celebrations begin on December 19 when St Nicholas traditionally brings gifts for children.
