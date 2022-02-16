With the rising sun, eyes strain and squint to avoid the glare bouncing and ricocheting off the chrome and glass of those outsize transport trailers; as if they were sending Morse code signals to the rest of Canada to come join, that we are here, miles from home, to have a conversation with our governing overseers about mandates. To come join the Freedom Convoy 2022. With a clarion call of horns blaring to summon a call to attention, Canadian flags held straight and proud and square and rippling in the breeze by a disheartened but rough-and-tumble gathering seldom seen in Canada. Standing at ease before Parliament.
It soon becomes clear that while Canadians are comfortable with the world turning as is, they are ill at ease with a world of spin and unhelpful rhetoric; want the bickering, the name calling, the finger pointing to cease.
Blurted the chair of the Ottawa police board, “This group is a threat to our democracy. What we’re seeing is bigger than just a city of Ottawa problem. This is a nation-wide insurrection. This is madness. We need a concrete plan to put an end to this.”
From the prime minister: “The small fringe minority are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing and do not represent the views of Canadians.”
This comment from our defense minister: “that the protesters were dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the staff were sickened by this episode.”
“The statue of Terry Fox was being desecrated”, the police were “looking into criminal charges”. These comments blurted in an atmosphere of arrogance and dismissiveness and borrowed terminology.
Exclaimed another federal party leader: “the convoy is undermining our democracy.”
We are left to wonder what might this version of democracy look like? An exercise in your right to be silent!
These comments from our governing overseers who exercise control over our lives. But do not live our lives. From our governing overseers who enforce these mandates but are the least impacted by them.
Lost in the conversation are citizens required to show for work, restaurant owners and workers, family businesses in crisis, on this day, at this hour, whose idea of three squares a day is more and more becoming an abstract concept. Whose lives are made difficult due to Covid mandates that call for first opening, then closing, then reopening at reduced capacity, then closing with a myriad of rules in force depending on what day it is.
There is a sense we are beyond the mandates. And an evolving sentiment the country is ahead of its leaders. That those who govern have shrunk a little. But more to the point, if the right of free assembly, of free movement, of free speech, including the views of governments vilifying a largely peaceful group are to be maintained under our Charter of Rights and Freedoms then all Canadians need engage. That our very own group of truckers, proud Canadians all, working heroes struggling to support their families has started a peaceful grassroots movement that has caught the attention of governments around the world, that has ignited the spark for similar movements worldwide is cause for celebration, not derision. With a clarion call, so loud, so crystal clear, that our Charter does not exist for the convenience of governments.
Soaring above the reporting, above the rhetoric, above the majority of Canadians nonetheless this group of engaging truckers with a resounding validation do declare for all to witness, this is how democracies work.
CD MacDonald,
Annandale, Little Pond, Howe Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.