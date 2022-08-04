Whim Inn

DP Murphy Ltd, under the leadership of by Daniel P. Murphy and Jeffrey Appleton, did not provide comment about the company’s plans for the Whim Inn’s future. Rachel Collier photo

DP Murphy Ltd., the company that owns and operates a collection of hotels and restaurants across Eastern Canada, is the new owner of Kings County’s iconic Whim Inn property at Poole’s Corner.

The location has remained relatively inactive with no restaurant or bar in operation since 2016. It’s not yet clear how DP Murphy Ltd. intends to use the property and infrastructure. No one was available to comment by press time.

