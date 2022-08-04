DP Murphy Ltd., the company that owns and operates a collection of hotels and restaurants across Eastern Canada, is the new owner of Kings County’s iconic Whim Inn property at Poole’s Corner.
The location has remained relatively inactive with no restaurant or bar in operation since 2016. It’s not yet clear how DP Murphy Ltd. intends to use the property and infrastructure. No one was available to comment by press time.
The seven acre parcel of land and infrastructure wove its history tightly into the fabric of local culture since the Kingsway Motel first opened on the site over half a century ago.
By the 1990s, Kenny and Cindy MacDonald of Whim Road had bought the property and transformed the Kingsway into the Whim Inn Motel. They also opened a family restaurant which became a local favourite and popular among travelers. This operated on site for decades.
The MacDonalds’ daughter, Ambyr, took charge of business and ran it from 2010 to 2016. She turned the location into Red’s Corner which ran primarily off a local customer base.
She kept the family restaurant serving well-loved food during the day and fostered a restaurant culture which earned the crew recognition in a national parenting magazine to be one of the most family-friendly restaurants in the country in 2014. In addition the property served as a popular bar which hosted many nights featuring local musicians, entertainment and parties.
In 2019 when the property was up for sale at an advertised price of $599,000, Georgetown Fire Chief Mark Gotell suggested Three Rivers purchase the site to build a town hall. Three Rivers Council chose a different route and built the new town hall in the centre of Montague, replacing the former Montague Town Hall.
The MacDonalds declined to comment at this time but confirmed the property sold in 2021.
Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017.
I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.
