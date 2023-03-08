Josh Lewis

When the CAO of any municipality resigns, one would expect councillors and staff would probably feel the ground shaking a little beneath their feet.

The CAO is the person at the helm who knows all the details about everything. They are the backbone of the town’s operations. When a councillor or staffer needs the answer to something, the town manager is typically the first person they ask. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.