When the CAO of any municipality resigns, one would expect councillors and staff would probably feel the ground shaking a little beneath their feet.
The CAO is the person at the helm who knows all the details about everything. They are the backbone of the town’s operations. When a councillor or staffer needs the answer to something, the town manager is typically the first person they ask.
For Three Rivers, Jill Walsh’s resignation leaves a void at perhaps the busiest time of year, budget time, but also heading into a fiscal year that is something of a crossroads for the town, four-and-a-half years in.
The most pressing financial question is how the town will stabilize its revenue once the province cuts the cord on temporary funding that was part of the amalgamation agreement.
Everything from tax increases, which would be controversial, to a wind or solar farm, which would take years to bear fruit, has been suggested.
Although a lot of heavy lifting happened in the first term, there is much more to be done and with seemingly no end to skyrocketing construction costs, it is becoming less and less feasible to get everything done that they would like to.
And as Walsh said, having one less employee means some things will have to wait.
So either the interim CAO or the eventual replacement will have some weighty decisions to make about the direction from here.
The problem with keeping tabs on all the details about everything, for a CAO, is the extraordinary mental energy required to do so. It is a constant mental juggling act, and in some cases draining enough that it leads to the decision Walsh made last week.
