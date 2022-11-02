In this time of unprecedented challenges a tip of the hat goes out to all of the candidates in the upcoming municipal elections.
Some communities came up short on names so the deadline to submit nominations was extended in hopes additional people would step forward to run in the November 7 election.
In other communities there was no contest as council chamber seats went uncontested and bidders were declared by acclamation.
Regardless of how the seats are filled it’s important to remember sitting on council demands time - time away from family and day-to-day personal and work responsibilities.
The candidates are themselves residents of their community so the investment is real. They have put their names forward in the hopes of making those places better for everyone. Some are new to the province and that can be a positive in that they bring with them different ideas and a refreshed energy. Change can be good for everyone. Others are lifetime residents. The balance bodes promise of commendable things to come.
Whether acclaimed or chosen through the voting process, to be successful, council must first and foremost have support from the community.
Councillors/mayors don’t always get it right simply because they are human as we all are.
That said, councillors aren’t mind readers, therefore it is of utmost importance to communicate with those acting on behalf of your community. The street of opinion is two-way and thanks to modern-day technology it’s relatively easy to have contact with one another. There is always the option as well to attend public council meetings, something that often sees few faces in the gallery.
Municipal councils play an important role in their communities. They are responsible for making all major decisions affecting their municipalities, from taxes to budgets to by-laws.
The vision of council and community clearly defines the success of united voices.
