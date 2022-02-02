There’s nothing to distinguish this week from any other in regards to fire safety - other than the fact that more than 1,100 volunteer men and women are at the ready in their respective communities to respond to emergencies.
Such was a case late last month in Murray River when a sequence of perilous events sent members of the local fire department to a chilly water rescue.
It was happenstance and an observant eye by Bridget McCarthy that sounded the alarm. She saw what appeared to be distressed dogs in open water in the partially frozen river.
The call was made and volunteer firemen quickly arrived on scene to relieve a couple of area residents who were trying to help the canines.
Volunteer firemen don’t ask who, what or why when they are summoned. They respond hastily and employ their training to the best of their ability.
The public doesn’t always hear of their valor, nor do firefighters seek recognition. They are committed to their roles full-time but they have lives of their own, jobs, families and other responsibilities. They aren’t paid to be on standby all hours of the night and day.
The rescue in Murray River was successful - two dogs were pulled from the icy water. Unfortunately a third, owned by the same family, was still missing as of last Friday.
The scenarios requiring firefighters’ assistance have no limit but the public is assured members, both men and women, will give their all to help everyone.
Fire departments big and small are scattered across the province like pepper smothered on a Grade A T-bone and the manifest is carbon copy.
The volunteers remained steadfast during the pandemic. Amid an expanse of closures to the public volunteer firefighters stayed their post.
Gratitude is knowing they are just a phone call away no matter the emergency.
