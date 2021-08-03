Internet and phone service were disconnected this morning (Tuesday) after a transport truck hauling construction equipment snatched a piece of over hanging phone line going through the Pooles Corner roundabout.
The outage affected customers as far as Georgetown.
Kings District RCMP is advising motorists to avoid the intersection if possible to limit traffic back-ups this evening. Crews are working in the roundabout to fix the line. They expect work will be done before morning traffic hits the popular intersection.
A portion of a portable screening plant equipment, which is used to sort rocks or topsoil, wasn’t adjusted down as far as possible according to Scott Annear owner of Morley Annear Trucking.
He was on site to assist his driver in dealing with the incident.
Maritime Electric crews investigated the scene and determined no power lines were damaged. Power services were not affected.
Bell Aliant was not able to comment before press time.
Correction: It has come to the attention of the Graphic that the portable screening plant which snagged the phone line was construction equipment, not farm equipment as stated in a previous online copy. We have edited the story for accuracy.
