Internet and phone service were disconnected this morning after a transport truck hauling farm equipment snatched a piece of over hanging phone line going through the Pooles Corner roundabout.
The outage affected customers as far as Georgetown.
Kings District RCMP is advising motorists to avoid the intersection if possible to limit traffic back-ups this evening. Crews are working in the roundabout to fix the line. They expect work will be done before morning traffic hits the popular intersection.
The farm equipment, a screener, wasn’t adjusted down as far as possible according to Scott Annear owner of Morley Annear Trucking.
He was on site to assist his driver in dealing with the incident.
Maritime Electric crews investigated the scene and determined no power lines were damaged. Power services were not affected.
Bell Aliant was not able to comment before press time.
