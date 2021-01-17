The Emergency Department at Kings County Memorial Hospital closed Jan. 17, due to flooding.
Islanders were advised to call 911 in the case of an emergency and to otherwise call 811 to speak with a registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.
The Emergency Department re-opened today, Jan. 18 at 8 am
Representatives of the Department of Health and Wellness and Health PEI were not available for comment before this article was updated.
This article has been updated to reflect the re-opening of the Emergency Department.
