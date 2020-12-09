Souris Access PEI

Access PEI’s Souris office re-opened today after closing early yesterday.

A media representative from the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy said the closure was not related to COVID-19 but did not disclose the reason for the initial early closure, Tuesday afternoon.

The location will be open regular business hours today, Wednesday Dec. 9.

