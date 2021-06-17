A resident reported missing from Bayview Lodge June 17th was found within hours thanks to a public tip. She is in good health and back at the Lodge.
RCMP Kings Souris Detachment were advised at 3:30 pm that a resident left on foot after breakfast for a walk and had not returned. This was out of character.
Police were notified that a medical condition added to concern.
RCMP asked, if anyone saw the female in or around the Souris area today to please call.
A few hours later the woman was located, checked by Island EMS and returned home.
