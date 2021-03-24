While there are few details about a new online training program for RCMP officers and staff that will contain more inclusive and updated language around the LGBTQ community, eastern PEI advocate John MacCormac says it is a “great first step” although more work needs to be done.
The training program, which isn’t expected to be ready for RCMP employees until at least June (also Pride Month), will acknowledge key historical events impacting the Canadian LGBTQ community, says Corporal Caroline Duval, spokesperson for the RCMP in Ottawa.
“It will include new references to gender expression and identity,” she said. “The new course will assist all employees in their interactions with the public and their colleagues.”
The training program will replace a previous one for employees that sources say contains outdated information. The program is being prepared by the RCMP as part of its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy.
Cpl Duval said the training program will acknowledge events such as the LGBTQ purge, when thousands of public servants were demoted or fired by the federal government because they were gay. This took place from the 1950s to the 1990s, and it was only in 2017 when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a formal apology.
Mr MacCormac, co-facilitator for Kings Youth Project, said it’s important for an organization such as a police force to have a more rounded world view of equality when interacting with minority communities and the public in general.
“It’s a great first step in strengthening a relationship where queer people can feel comfortable calling the police.”
Mr MacCormac recalled an incident from his youth in which he received a broken cheekbone in a fight with another student who made verbal homophobic attacks. He recalled it was his friends who encouraged him to go to the police and report the incident as a hate crime. He said the police never discussed the incident as a hate crime, but brushed it off as teenagers fighting.
“(The police) were not well-equipped to deal with it. I definitely didn’t feel they were in my corner as a gay person.”
Since then, PEI has been moving closer to an equal culture, Mr MacCormac said, but there is still much work to be done. He hopes the RCMP in PEI will use their resources to collaborate with groups such as PEERS Alliance, which has done much work in the community with things such as harm reduction.
Some of the work Mr MacCormac has been involved with includes the Kings Youth Project, which is in limbo at the moment but was an opportunity for LGBTQ youth ages 12 to 18 to get together in a shared, safe space.
Mr MacCormac said efforts such as the Kings Youth Project allows LGBTQ youth to “enter adulthood with a safety net. You don’t have to leave the Island and go to an urban centre to feel comfortable (with who you are).”
Jean Turner is co-chair with Serving with Pride, an Ontario-based organization offering peer support for LGBTQ police officers, and a civilian member of the RCMP in Ontario.
She said she’s “very, very encouraged” by the work being done by the RCMP, but fully understands the skepticism some in the LGBTQ community may have toward various outreach efforts.
Ms Turner said those efforts are often undermined by police forces’ frontline activities, such as operations or investigations.
“They see those very good intentions, like putting up Pride flags ... they do see that as lip service,” she said. “History has taught them that this is absolutely the case.”
That history, Ms Turner noted, includes the 1981 raids of gay bathhouses in Toronto which resulted in hundreds of arrests of people in the gay community. Those events were considered a major turning point in the fight for equal rights for the LGBTQ community.
In 2016, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders formally apologized for those raids. But Ms Turner said despite that apology, it was revealed months later that Toronto police were arresting dozens of gay men for alleged ‘lewd conduct’ at a city park following a number of undercover sting operations.
“It was specifically targeting the gay community,” Ms Turner said. “Police deal with those type of complaints all the time, but if it had been any other community, it would have been investigated like any other crime.”
The case of serial killer Bruce McArthur is another sore point for the LGBTQ community. Mr McArthur pled guilty in 2019 to eight murders; his victims were all gay men. There were accusations in Toronto’s gay community that their fears of a serial killer weren’t taken seriously by police, as some of the victims had been missing since 2010.
Despite that background, Ms Turner said that as someone “on the inside,” she has seen the real dialogue and actions police forces have taken over the years to address issues involving the LGBTQ community, as well as Indigenous people and people of colour.
Ms Turner pointed to a new mandatory course for RCMP members called Cultural Awareness and Humility. Information provided to The Graphic by the RCMP stated the course “highlights the benefit that comes from valuing other perspectives and ideas,” and “examines how personal identity and culture impact our actions, perceptions and interpersonal experiences.”
“I reached out to a few people who have taken the course and they agree it is appropriate and in fact found it to be excellent,” Ms Turner said.
