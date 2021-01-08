After a mix of weather including freezing drizzle and freezing rain last night, Islanders in eastern PEI woke up to power outages this morning.
Maritime Electric reported outages in Montague, Murray River, Murray Harbour, Point Prim, Wood Islands, Victoria Cross, Sturgeon, Eldon, Brudenell, Iona, Belle River and surrounding areas causing outages for nearly 6000 customers.
Power was recovered around 9:40 am for most, leaving under a dozen without power into the afternoon according to Maritime Electric.
As a result of the power outage, the Montague family of schools closed and the COVID-19 testing clinic in Montague closed from 8am to 12pm.
Maritime Electric had not confirmed the cause of the power outage by the time this story was updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.