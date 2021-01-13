Work on the UPEI Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation in St Peter’s Bay has stayed on track despite the pandemic.
Construction is expected to be complete by the fall of 2021, according to Jackie Podger, Vice-President Administration and Finance at UPEI.
“Most of the preliminary site work, including the storm water management system and the foundation and footings, have been completed,” Ms Podger said.
“The steel structural components are currently being erected, and the contractor will begin next on installing the wood panels and beams. The remaining work on the project has either been tendered or is out for tender.”
Plans for the facility, which will also be known as, UPEI’s St Peter’s Bay Campus, were announced in 2019. The land for the campus was donated by eastern PEI residents Richard Flynn, Ray and Alvin Keenan and Gordon MacKay.
Both the provincial and federal governments as well as UPEI are sharing the cost which is an estimated $20 million.
The campus will house research, innovation, and collaboration space, a residence for senior students and visiting faculty, a drone port (storage and repair space for equipment and UPEI’s fleet of drones) and common areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.