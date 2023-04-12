confederation

MV Confederation at dock. Graphic file photo

Northumberland Ferries Limited is in the final stages of negotiations for a second ferry to operate between Wood Islands and Caribou in 2023.

Senior vice president Mark Wilson said the company is also working on finding a “medium-term” solution for a second ship over the next few years to tide the service over until a new ferry is expected to be available in 2027.

