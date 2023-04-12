Northumberland Ferries Limited is in the final stages of negotiations for a second ferry to operate between Wood Islands and Caribou in 2023.
Senior vice president Mark Wilson said the company is also working on finding a “medium-term” solution for a second ship over the next few years to tide the service over until a new ferry is expected to be available in 2027.
The MV Holiday Island is in the process of being dismantled by a Nova Scotia company after a fire on board last July rendered it incapable of returning to service.
“I’m very confident we’ll have a second ferry for the peak summer operating season this year,” Mr Wilson said.
The vessel being targeted will not be named until talks are completed, but a provision to recall the ship if it is needed elsewhere is “a piece that is within the commercial negotiations,” he said.
Last year NFL managed to replace the Holiday Island with the MV Saaremaa 1, owned by Societe des traversiers du Quebec (STQ), for the duration of the peak season.
That arrangement also allowed for an emergency recall of the Saaremaa in case it was needed by STQ, because it is designated as the relief vessel for a ferry operating between Matane and Baie-Comeau, Quebec.
Blair Aitken, president of the Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce, stressed the importance of finding a reliable replacement for the next few years with no danger of being moved to another route.
“Every consideration must be given to the continuity of service that’s required for the eastern region of the Island,” he said. “A temporary solution, as much as it might be appreciated, isn’t really addressing the issue.”
Mr Aitken understands replacement vessels “aren’t just sitting around” but hopes the government will take a closer look at the arrangement to ensure it is meeting the needs of the area.
Mr Wilson of NFL acknowledged a more consistent replacement will be needed over the next few years.
“We don’t want to keep repeating this process every summer,” he said. “(The Saaremaa) is owned by another ferry company and has a role at another ferry company. We need a more permanent solution.”
He said as the provider of the service, NFL knows how important it is to Islanders and other customers and will try to deliver the best solution.
Meanwhile, the MV Confederation is undergoing an extensive dry-docking in St John’s, Newfoundland, receiving thorough maintenance and pre-season checks.
The vessel went aground during a crossing last September due to a steering issue, but completed the rest of the season with no issues. Mr Wilson said it will be ready to go for opening day May 1.
