Sterling Conrad served his country for 33 years in the Air Force, then served his community for another 25 years in ensuring the survival of the Montague Legion.
The Sturgeon veteran died on October 12 at the age of 84.
At 17, he left the Island to enlist in the Royal Canadian Air Force. From 1955 to 1988, he served as an aircraft communications and radar technician. He had postings in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and at the National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa. He knew how to fix radios and TVs even before he got his military training.
While stationed in Saskatoon, Mr Conrad met his future wife Charlotte. They were married for 60 years and had four children: Wayne, Susan, Sheryl and Sharleen.
Upon his return to PEI in the late 1990s, Mr Conrad took on a leading role with the Legion and helped revive the Montague branch, which was not in good shape. At the time, it was located behind the post office. He managed to acquire the old RCMP barracks on the Wood Islands Hill and move it to the Legion’s current location on Douses Road.
Eric Weatherbie, a fellow Legion member and United Church goer, served in the Air Force around the same time as Mr Conrad but they didn’t meet until retirement. Mr Weatherbie said if he hadn’t taken over the management of the Montague branch, it would have folded years ago.
“He did an excellent job and put a great effort into it. He was an energetic guy. It was certainly going down fast when he volunteered to see what he could do. Sterling was a great guy, from my point of view, and a great organizer.”
Debi Smith worked alongside Mr Conrad in the branch office for many years. She said he pinched pennies, put in long hours and recruited volunteers. He also started some weekly activities like Bingo nights. He managed to get the driveway paved, add an extension, put on a new roof, new windows and siding, all of it paid for.
“He believed in this place so much, to bring it around and be here for the veterans,” Ms Smith said. “We’ll never let anybody forget him. Sterling was the backbone of this place and (the members) all looked up to him.”
When he wasn’t doing paperwork, Mr Conrad was known for being witty, quick with a joke. He once showed up to a Halloween costume party in a pumpkin outfit. Other times, it was a tutu.
Brian Rector, current president of the Montague Legion, described him as a character and a gentleman who took on so many roles in running the Montague branch. The pair often swapped stories from their time in the military.
“He was so versatile and almost a one-man army,” Mr Rector said. “He’d been a Legion member for just over 60 years. That is quite a commitment.”
David Perry, president of the Souris Legion, said he and Mr Conrad were friends for more than 20 years. They sat on the Legion’s provincial command together and worked hand-in-hand on Legion sports such as pool in the Kings County zone.
“He was definitely a Legion man through and through,” Mr Perry said. “He was a major part of keeping the Legion alive in Montague.”
Mr Perry described him as a kind, thoughtful person who was passionate about charity work, such as with the Children’s Wish Foundation. He also loved to play crib, enjoyed travelling, attending church and was devoted to his family.
Mr Conrad was awarded a life membership to the Legion in 2003. He earned many honours, including the Past Officer Medal in 1999, the 75th Anniversary Commemorative Medal in 2000, the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002, the Meritorious Service Medal in 2008, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013, and finally the Palm Leaf to the Meritorious Service Medal in 2016, which is the highest Legion honour.
In 2015, The Graphic asked Mr Conrad what the two minutes of silence on Remembrance Day meant to him.
He said it made him think “of what others have done, and hope the people who are there during the silence can appreciate what was given up for them, for their well-being - to be able to do what they’re doing now with the sacrifices others have given.”
His funeral was held Saturday, preceded by a short ceremony with an honour guard. The flag outside the Legion was lowered to half-mast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.