Kathy Currie finds it hard to talk about the day she and her 6-month-old Goldendoodle Arlo were injured when another dog attacked them while they were walking near her parents’ house in Valleyfield.
The incident occurred on November 6.
“We were coming around the side of my parents’ property when I heard a noise and I hardly hard time to turn my head before Arlo was basically grasped in the other dog’s mouth,” Ms Currie said.
At that point it became a tug of war between her and the attacking pitbull, she said.
Before Ms Currie knew it she said she was on the ground injured. A bystander was able to subdue the attacking dog and return it to its own property.
Ms Currie required stitches to close a gash on her right arm, and had cuts to her hand. She says she still has numbness in that arm.
Arlo needed stitches on his right hind side and had puncture marks in both ears and one eye.
“He is healing well and had the stitches taken out on Monday,” Ms Currie said, noting her dog is on high alert with any noise since the incident.
No action has been taken by the attacking dog’s owner, according to Ms Currie.
She says it is also frustrating that police have limited powers in regards to dog attacks.
A police investigation is ongoing and the court has been petitioned to have the matter dealt with to mitigate the chances of another incident, Kings District RCMP Sergeant Shaun Coady said.
“We don’t have a ton of authority under the Dog Act,” Sgt Coady said, noting they provide evidence to the court and then it is up to the justice system to decide any next steps.
There is no timeline on that process according to Sgt Coady.
This happens in cases where dog owners don’t surrender the animal on their own. The Sergeant pointed out there are cases where the owner does take immediate action when their dog harms another animal or a person.
That was the case on October 7 in the Beach Point area where a young person suffered injuries from an attack and the owner had their dog euthanized.
“I completely understand how hard a decision that would be. We love our dog and I just can’t imagine ... ” Ms Currie said.
Even so she and her husband Brad are frustrated with the process.
“What really bothers me is no one from the other side has reached out and it is really hard knowing the dog is still there and the potential is there for it to happen again,” Ms Currie said.
Mr Currie said he shudders to think how bad things could have been if their kids were walking Arlo, which was the original plan that day.
The youngsters did witness the aftermath.
“We have also had to deal with loss of income and vet bills,” Mr Currie said.
The PEI Dog Act is not as stringent as in other provinces, Sgt Coady said, noting police have the power to seize in other jurisdictions.
If and when the dangerous dog application is dealt with by the court Sgt Coady said there are various things that could happen.
He said the court may order the dog to be destroyed, stricter protocols may be put on the owner to keep the dog confined or the animal could be required to wear a muzzle.
In the provincial Dog Act police, bylaw officers and enforcement officers can petition the court.
Valleyfield is in the municipality of Three Rivers but there are currently animal control bylaws on the books for Georgetown and Montague only.
Once the new Official Plan is approved by the province, the town will still have to create new bylaws to cover other areas if desired by council.
