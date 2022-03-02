Clarence (Chucky) Barry White of Dover is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17 on two counts of dangerous operation of a vessel causing death.
The date was set in PEI Supreme Court on February 23 after Victim Impact Statements were heard and the Crown and defence lawyers made recommendations for sentencing to Justice Gregory Cann.
On June 9, 2018, Mr White’s lobster boat and another boat collided in the waters off Beach Point. Justin MacKay, 20, and Chris Melanson, 59, both died at the scene.
Mr White was found guilty on both counts last September following a Supreme Court trial.
A Charlottetown courtroom was filled with emotion as two immediate family members of the victims spoke in anguished tones about their loss and trauma.
Tammy Crossman, Justin’s mother, was the first to read her impact statement Wednesday.
“I love my sweet boy Justin to the moon and back and that will never change,” she said. “I will never see what he would have become as an adult. I would never want anyone to feel the loss I have felt.”
She said ever since that day, her life has simply been going through the motions and she finds sleep difficult. Holidays have never been the same in their close-knit family, she said.
Ms Crossman also spoke of the devastating impact on other members of their family and how their struggles break her heart.
She said initially she felt sorry for Mr White, until she saw his lobster boat out on the water again.
“All I want to hear is sorry from his mouth, and mean it. I tried to forgive,” Ms Crossman said. “He’s never spoken a word to me.”
Mr Melanson’s daughter, Isabella, also gave an impact statement. She was also in the boat that day, but escaped serious harm. Her partner is the older brother of Justin MacKay, so she was connected to both victims.
“I miss my dad with every fibre of my being. I ache for his hug. I feel a profound sense of loss,” she said. “I’m trying to come to terms with existing in a world where my dad doesn’t.”
Ms Melanson said she still has flashbacks of that day, particularly while near a lobster boat, calling it the worst day of her life. She said she is infuriated by not having her dad anymore, and frustrated with how long the case is taking to go through the court system.
“A piece of who I am is missing. It was broken off and stolen away from me,” she said.
Ms Melanson said she dreads waking up every day, constantly dealing with “a pain I never knew existed.”
She thanked Mr White because she was told he did CPR on Mr Melanson in the aftermath of the collision.
“I just wish he could have done his duty to prevent the crash from ever happening. He has continued to captain that boat year after year. It makes me absolutely sick.”
Crown prosecutor Paul Adams recommended a sentence of 24 to 30 months in custody, with a three-year prohibition from operating a lobster boat. He argued the tragedy was not an accident, but the result of a very serious crime.
Defence lawyer Brian Casey recommended a suspended sentence. He said deterrence should not come into play because dangerous operation of a vessel causing death while distracted (Mr White was filling out his log books at the time of the crash) is a very rare crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.