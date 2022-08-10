Victoria Cross intersection

A satellite view of the five-way intersection in Victoria Cross, which residents have been pushing the province to make safer.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure plans to install a roundabout in Victoria Cross next year to replace a hazardous five-way intersection.

Minister Cory Deagle said the project is in the province’s capital plan for 2023 and reassured Three Rivers councillors of that during a meeting last week.

Cory Deagle

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Cory Deagle.
Hannah Martens

Three River Councillor Hannah Martens

