The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure plans to install a roundabout in Victoria Cross next year to replace a hazardous five-way intersection.
Minister Cory Deagle said the project is in the province’s capital plan for 2023 and reassured Three Rivers councillors of that during a meeting last week.
Local residents have been pushing for changes to the intersection west of Montague for close to a decade.
“I think a roundabout works best because you have five different roads coming into that intersection,” Mr Deagle said. “I think that is the most efficient and safe option.”
A department spokesperson said some of the necessary land has been acquired and it expects the rest to be secured this year. The plan is to tender the project over the winter with construction to start in May 2023.
Councillor Hannah Martens, who represents the area, agreed a roundabout is a better option than traffic lights.
“It seems to make the most sense to slow down traffic. Everybody knows how roundabouts work. If we put in an extremely complicated intersection, it might add to the confusion and hazard.”
She pointed to another recently built roundabout in nearby Caledonia just two years ago, saying it has made that intersection much safer.
She came away from Friday’s meeting, which was attended by most of Three Rivers council, feeling reassured about the province’s plans. She gets calls about the intersection “all the time” and it sometimes keeps her up at night, she said.
“I worry somebody (will pass away) there in a bad accident. I worry every time I hear sirens.”
Coun Martens hopes a public meeting will be held in the fall to go over the department’s plans.
The province’s most recent traffic counts, for 2021, shed some light on how busy the intersection is.
Queens Road, from just outside Montague to its terminus in Kinross, had a daily average of 711 vehicles last year.
Union Road, which starts at the intersection and ends at Route 3, averaged 947 vehicles per day. Greenfield Road averaged 532 vehicles and Sparrows Road averaged 309.
All told, around 2,500 vehicles travelled the roads feeding into the intersection on any given day in 2021.
Several other issues were discussed at the meeting, which was also attended by Environment Minister Steven Myers, including Mr Deagle’s proposal to install a sidewalk or active transportation path on Riverside Drive when it is paved next year, as well as water and sewer issues in Georgetown.
The councillor said the town is lucky to have both ministers representing the area, as well as Agriculture and Justice Minister Darlene Compton, whose district’s north end overlaps with Coun Martens’ ward.
“It’s great to have three ministers in Three Rivers who want to see our town grow and have great ideas for the future. I think this conversation really opened up kind of a new beginning in our relationship with the province.”
There was also talk about meeting more often to strengthen the relationship between provincial and municipal elected officials.
