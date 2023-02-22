The Montague Vikings won the provincial senior AA women’s basketball championship for the third straight year with a 10-point victory over Charlottetown Rural on February 14. Back row, from left, are Duane Yoshikawa (coach), Kathleen Ryan (coach), Isabel Burns, Maria Nielsen, Sydney Morrison, Katelyn Brothers, Lila Johnston, Becca Vancolen, Gabrielle Naddy, Anneka Kouwenberg, Ella MacPhee and Sue Yoshikawa (coach). Front row, from left, are Bianca Batten, Zoe Lannigan, Adriana Catellier, Marcia Ferraz, Skye MacNeill, Chloe Gormley, Madison Powell and Kara Campbell. Josh Lewis photo
The Souris Spartans won provincial gold in senior A women’s basketball on February 13 with a 50-45 win over the Morell Marlins at Holland College. Back row, from left, are Coach Melanie Boertien, Rita Harris, Ava Ching, Sarah Robertson, Jenny Chaisson, Cassie Campbell, Maribeth Power, Julia MacInnis-Taylor and Coach Laura Boertien. Front: Abby MacAdam, Emma Jackson, Taylor Mills, Ella MacAulay, Mia MacKenzie and Emma Bailey. It was Souris’ first provincial title in senior women’s basketball since 2009. Chaisson was named provincials MVP and Power was the Spartans’ player of the game. Chaisson and MacInnis-Taylor made the PEI Schools Athletic Association all-star team for the season. Submitted photo
The Montague Vikings pulled away in the fourth quarter to win their third straight provincial senior AA women’s basketball gold medal with a 71-61 victory over Charlottetown Rural on February 14.
Katelyn Brothers led the Vikings with 20 points and captain Becca Vancolen, one of four Grade 12s who played on all three championship teams, added 19.
It was a tight contest at Holland College with Montague ahead by three at the half and five after three quarters before going ahead by as much as 13 points in the fourth.
Vikings starter Bianca Batten played most of the game despite being sick with what her family thought was the flu, but later turned out to be appendicitis. She had successful surgery on February 21.
Vancolen said it was a nerve-wracking game but when the girls started to pull ahead late, their killer instinct kicked in.
“I think we were like, ‘No, we want to win this gold medal’ and gave it our all.”
Lila Johnston and Madison Powell contributed 12 points each. Johnston was named Montague’s player of the game while Brothers was selected as MVP of the provincial tournament. Brothers and Vancolen made the PEI School Athletics Association (PEISAA) all-star team for the season.
Vancolen said the success of the Vikings program is in large part due to how close the players are, as well as coaches Duane and Sue Yoshikawa.
“Our team works so hard each year,” she said. “They’re my best friends, the whole team. They’re not teammates, they’re family.”
She added they had a strong starting lineup this year comprised of herself, Brothers, Powell, Johnston and Batten. The latter four are all eligible to return next season to make a run at a fourth straight title.
Along with Vancolen, the other graduating Grade 12s are Skye MacNeill, Marcia Ferraz and Kara Campbell.
The Vikings finished the season with only one loss in 12 games. They qualified for the final by beating Westisle 63-32 at home on February 8.
Mr Yoshikawa said their biggest strength was on defence.
“It’s the first time we’ve ever had three gold medals in a row. I’m just unbelievably proud of all of them,” he said. “They make it really easy to coach them. They’re great girls, great students and great ball players.”
Meanwhile, the Viking men’s team played for provincial bronze the same day but lost 75-67 to Bluefield. They were down by 10 after three quarters but narrowed the gap to within one point before the Bobcats pulled away late.
Ethan Lowe was named the Vikings’ player of the game while Micah Pollard made the PEISAA all-star team.
Other schools across eastern PEI also earned basketball medals at provincials last week.
The Souris Spartans senior A women’s team won its first gold since 2009 with a 50-45 victory over the Morell Marlins on February 13. Jenny Chaisson was named the provincials MVP and Maribeth Power was the Spartans’ player of the game.
Montague Intermediate earned silver at the intermediate A boys level, losing 38-23 to Queen Charlotte in the gold medal game on February 11 at Birchwood. The school’s girls team won bronze on February 13 with a 36-16 win over École Pierre-Chaisson.
The Vernon River Consolidated Mustangs won bronze for intermediate AA girls with a 40-17 win over Summerside Intermediate.
Meanwhile, Morell’s senior A boys team lost 81-69 to Grace Christian in the bronze medal game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.