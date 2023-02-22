1 team1 Good.jpg

The Montague Vikings won the provincial senior AA women’s basketball championship for the third straight year with a 10-point victory over Charlottetown Rural on February 14. Back row, from left, are Duane Yoshikawa (coach), Kathleen Ryan (coach), Isabel Burns, Maria Nielsen, Sydney Morrison, Katelyn Brothers, Lila Johnston, Becca Vancolen, Gabrielle Naddy, Anneka Kouwenberg, Ella MacPhee and Sue Yoshikawa (coach). Front row, from left, are Bianca Batten, Zoe Lannigan, Adriana Catellier, Marcia Ferraz, Skye MacNeill, Chloe Gormley, Madison Powell and Kara Campbell. Josh Lewis photo

The Montague Vikings pulled away in the fourth quarter to win their third straight provincial senior AA women’s basketball gold medal with a 71-61 victory over Charlottetown Rural on February 14.

Katelyn Brothers led the Vikings with 20 points and captain Becca Vancolen, one of four Grade 12s who played on all three championship teams, added 19. 

2 BrothersGood.jpg

Katelyn Brothers of the Montague Vikings goes for a layup during the third quarter of the provincial final. Brothers led Montague with 20 points. Josh Lewis photo
3 VanColen Good.jpg

Vikings captain Becca Vancolen cuts toward the basket during the gold medal game at Holland College. Josh Lewis photo
4 Johnston Good.jpg

Montague’s Lila Johnston drives to the net as teammate Madison Powell looks on. Josh Lewis photo
6 Powell Good.jpg

Vikings point guard Madison Powell looks to get past a Rural player during Montague’s 71-61 provincial championship win. Josh Lewis photo
#2 Wason Bulpitt.JPG

Montague’s Wason Bulpitt has the ball stripped by a Bluefield player as his teammates look on during the bronze medal game on February 14. Josh Lewis photo
Souris A champs.jpeg

The Souris Spartans won provincial gold in senior A women’s basketball on February 13 with a 50-45 win over the Morell Marlins at Holland College. Back row, from left, are Coach Melanie Boertien, Rita Harris, Ava Ching, Sarah Robertson, Jenny Chaisson, Cassie Campbell, Maribeth Power, Julia MacInnis-Taylor and Coach Laura Boertien. Front: Abby MacAdam, Emma Jackson, Taylor Mills, Ella MacAulay, Mia MacKenzie and Emma Bailey. It was Souris’ first provincial title in senior women’s basketball since 2009. Chaisson was named provincials MVP and Power was the Spartans’ player of the game. Chaisson and MacInnis-Taylor made the PEI Schools Athletic Association all-star team for the season. Submitted photo
5 Batten Good.jpg

Bianca Batten of the Vikings dribbles past a Rural defender toward the net. Josh Lewis photo
Brothers3.JPG

Katelyn Brothers
Powell2.JPG

Madison Powell looks for an open teammate as the Vikings bench looks on. 
#1 David Sibbick.JPG

David Sibbick of the Montague Vikings drives toward the basket during a 75-67 loss to the Bluefield Bobcats in the provincial bronze medal game. Josh Lewis photo
#6Isaac Edwards.JPG

Isaac Edwards of the Montague Vikings assesses his options on the offensive as teammates position themselves for a pass. Josh Lewis photo

