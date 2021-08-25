A handful of residents and area businesspeople in and around Murray Harbour will join village council on Thursday, September 2 to gauge public interest in investing in the purchase of Butler’s Clover Farm and Liquor Agency and running the business as a co-operative.
The independent group which has been researching the idea for about four months has met with council for preliminary talks. The meeting, with a start time of 6:30 pm, is open to the public but numbers are limited to 100 due to public health restrictions. This is the first of more meetings to follow.
David Daughton, founding president of Canada’s CoopZone Developers’ Network Co-op, has been invited to the meeting. He has worked as the principal co-operative developer in PEI and NB, helping to form dozens of new co-operatives and assisting many established co-ops.
Butler’s Clover Farm is a mid-century general store owned by husband and wife team Linda and Otis Butler.
The business remains active in the community and while it isn’t listed yet Mr Butler says, a broker is now involved in the process and “it is close.”
The Butlers who have been at the helm for 23 years appreciate the support they have received from area residents over the years.
“We’re hoping whoever buys it will see continued support,” Mr Butler said.
The business is located on Main Street, Murray Harbour and serves the entire Southern Kings district and surrounding areas.
