A non-profit group has been formed with the goal of restoring the Harvey Moore Wildlife Sanctuary in Milltown Cross and ensuring Mr Moore’s legacy as one of Canada’s greatest naturalists.
The Harvey and Dot Moore Legacy Waterfowl Sanctuary group was incorporated last year and signed a lease with the province, which owns the land, in early January. Their goals are to make needed repairs, make the sanctuary more accessible to all and preserve the property for future generations to enjoy.
John Clements and David O’Connor are the co-chairs of the group and have joined with Charlie Moore, Harvey and Dot’s son, as well as Sabina MacLeod and Bernadette Schmeisser.
“The place is in a bit of disrepair,” Mr Clements said. “There’s a boardwalk with rotting boards, there’s a gazebo floating in the pond. We’re hoping to make the trails more accessible to people with wheelchairs. If we can raise enough money, we can improve the place and maintain it for future generations.”
Mr Moore said it’s fitting because his dad, who died in 1960 at the young age of 44, was friends with both Mr Clements’ and Mr O’Connor’s fathers.
“It’s totally wonderful,” he said. “We’re extremely excited and pleased to see the interest is there to keep my dad’s memory and legacy alive.”
The group has applied for some government grants. The hope is to eventually hire at least one staff person to help maintain the place. They also plan to start a Facebook page soon. They’ve taken out liability insurance, thanks to the generosity of a private donor.
Other plans include upgrading the trails, expanding the gazebo, restoring the Harvey Moore Memorial structure and restoring some of the nesting islands Harvey Moore built to protect geese and ducks from predators.
Harvey and Dot bought the land in 1949 and worked side by side to clear enough trees to build two ponds. Harvey got a lot done in the 11 years between starting the sanctuary and his death.
The idea came to him after he saw a photo of a pond full of geese and ducks in an issue of National Geographic, and he told Dot he would have a place like that one day. By the time he died, as many as 6,000 birds called the property home and he was recognized as one of Canada’s great naturalists. The site was recognized by Canada and the US in 1956 as a Federal Migratory Bird Sanctuary.
Harvey Moore was a rare person who could build trust with the birds, so when it was feeding time they would land on his shoulder or head and eat out of his hand.
Mr Clements said the goal is to preserve his legacy, but at the same time, “I don’t think I’m ever going to have a duck or a goose sitting on my shoulder,” he said with a laugh.
While the amount of wildlife might never match what it was at during Harvey’s time, there are still plenty of animals around, he said.
“There’s certainly birds and all kinds of wildlife. There’s beavers in the ponds, there’s mink along the brook, there’s muskrats in the ponds. The woods are full of lady slippers (wild orchids).”
Ms Schmeisser visits the sanctuary often with her grandchildren. She said there is always something to see, and among the thousands of lady slippers are some rare varieties.
“Every season has something to see. Every fern that’s on PEI is in there. In the fall, there are so many mushrooms of all sizes and colours. It’s an all-season property.”
