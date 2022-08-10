Black Fly volunteers

A volunteer-run black fly program in the Whim Road area the last six years has made a noticeable difference in quality of life. Volunteers Derek Clarey, Tara Daggett, Mike Clarey and Thane LeLacheur discuss the program after finishing their work for 2022. Submitted photo

Whim Road residents are noticing a marked reduction in black flies since a small group of volunteers re-started a treatment program in 2017.

Black fly breeding grounds are prevalent in the area because it is surrounded by three bodies of water: the Sturgeon River, the west branch of the same river and Thompson Creek.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.