A volunteer-run black fly program in the Whim Road area the last six years has made a noticeable difference in quality of life. Volunteers Derek Clarey, Tara Daggett, Mike Clarey and Thane LeLacheur discuss the program after finishing their work for 2022. Submitted photo
Whim Road residents are noticing a marked reduction in black flies since a small group of volunteers re-started a treatment program in 2017.
Black fly breeding grounds are prevalent in the area because it is surrounded by three bodies of water: the Sturgeon River, the west branch of the same river and Thompson Creek.
Volunteers scout the streams to identify breeding areas, then treat them around the first of May and first of July with a biological larvicide called Vectobac, which is biodegradable, environmentally friendly and does not affect other species.
The group assumes the costs with some help from local homeowners who choose to pay a small fee, usually around $15 on average. Costs include about $500 per jug of larvicide (two jugs a year are typically required), a $50 yearly permit and $75 for training to obtain a pesticide applicator certificate, which is required every five years. There are also banking fees. The group received $500 in funding from Three Rivers in 2020 and 2021.
Thane LeLacheur is one of the volunteers and was also involved with a previous treatment program that ran for 11 years starting in the mid-1990s. He said the program was so successful, homeowners no longer felt the need to pay for treatment, but within three or four years the flies made a comeback.
He said the training involved is significant. There are three books to go through and the exam takes an afternoon. The process takes an estimated 30 to 40 hours in total.
The volunteers split up into three crews to apply larvicide to the streams. They partner up so no one goes it alone, due to hazards like beaver dams, downed trees, tall grass and other pests like mosquitoes and deer flies. Mr LeLacheur typically teams up with Tara Daggett, who is certified to apply the treatment.
“It’s not nice work,” Mr LeLacheur said. “I compare it to a war zone.”
While they don’t use any scientific method to determine the success of the program, residents have found a big difference.
Derek Clarey, one of the other volunteers, said positive feedback has been coming in.
“I know the contrast between before the program was relaunched and today is dramatic. It’s great for the kids playing outside and for all the rest of us as we do our regular work and chores.”
Anecdotal evidence suggests the treatment also makes a difference for residents in the Commercial Cross and Albion areas, Line Road in Milltown Cross and users of the Eastern Eagles soccer complex.
Other volunteers include Morgan Clarey, Mike Clarey and Derek Llewellyn, who scout the streams to find breeding grounds.
Their work doesn’t mean the area is completely free of black flies, due to other factors like air temperature and water flow, or strong winds from other areas. But it has made a difference.
Others who help out include people who promote the program, knock on doors to collect fees, a volunteer treasurer and bookkeeper, and the landowners who grant access to their properties to apply the larvicide.
