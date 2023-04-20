Joanie Livingstone

Volunteering comes naturally to Joanie Livingstone, who was one of many helping hands at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre during the Canada Games ringette tournament in February. Josh Lewis photo

Volunteering has been a big part of Joanie Livingstone’s life, so when the chance came to help out with the Canada Games ringette tournament in Montague, she was all in.

The Montague resident, 79, was believed to be the oldest of the many volunteers at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre during the February tournament.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.