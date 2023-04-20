Volunteering has been a big part of Joanie Livingstone’s life, so when the chance came to help out with the Canada Games ringette tournament in Montague, she was all in.
The Montague resident, 79, was believed to be the oldest of the many volunteers at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre during the February tournament.
“I’d do it again next week if they were here again,” she said. “Volunteering is really who I am. I love to help out and I love people.”
Two of her sisters, Carol MacDonald and Darlene MacSwain, were also part of the contingent wearing sharp blue and green jackets, so it was a family affair. Ms MacSwain is the grandmother of Team PEI goalie Kenzy Hawkins.
Ms Livingstone also got a chance to connect with friends from Ontario who came to watch their granddaughter play.
Her role was primarily in the food department, filling the grazing tables with food and making sure the athletes’ and officials’ needs were met.
“I got to be good friends with the officials because I brought them biscuits and cinnamon rolls, just the things you do, being an Islander.”
Along the way, she got to see bits and pieces of the ringette games as well.
She wasn’t involved with prior Canada Games on PEI and found it to be a great experience.
“It was just amazing to see so many athletes from so many places in Canada, and the camaraderie and the noise. I don’t think people such as myself realized how much togetherness and activity there would be within those Games.”
When it was all over, a closing reception was held for all the Games volunteers in Charlottetown with food, music, and prizes and they got clothing like the volunteer jackets for no charge.
“It was lovely,” she said.
Previously, Ms Livingstone was the volunteer chairperson of the Red Cross blood donor recruitment campaign in Kings County for about 15 years.
She has also volunteered at her church, where she sang in the choir for years, and helped out at her daughter’s daycare in Stratford for about 10 years.
Now retired from a working career that included spending 32 years at the former CIBC branch in Murray River, she continues to be active. She still handles the lawn mowing and snow shoveling for her property, goes to the pool three days a week and enjoys walking.
“I’m a very energetic, busy person,” she said.
Volunteering doesn’t necessarily have to be within an organization, Ms Livingstone said. It can be something like giving of your time by looking after someone’s kids for a few hours.
“You’re helping others. I get great joy out of being able to do things for other folks. Volunteering is a big part of my life.”
National Volunteer Week runs from April 16 to 22 across Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.