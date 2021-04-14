When they knock on the door with a nice warm dinner in hand, Montague Meals on Wheels volunteers know they are delivering so much more than nutritious food to clients.
Having that friendly face, that warm hello and a hot meal from someone who might be the only person they saw that day is a heartwarming task for volunteers, according to Linda Boudreault, volunteer coordinator with the organization.
“It is one thing that can help them to age in place with dignity,” she added.
Meals are made in the kitchens at the Riverview Manor and Kings County Memorial Hospital, both in Montague.
Some days eight or nine meals are delivered and other days as many as 14. Some clients use the service daily while others some of the time.
“January through March this year it was full capacity,” Ms Boudreault said.
“It’s a major commitment for both kitchens and a wonderful commitment and I can’t praise the staff enough,” she said. “They are so kind and understanding and they want to do it too.”
The meals produced from both facilities are top-notch.
Favourites are the traditional roast beef, chicken and turkey dinners, but many of the recipients are partial to ham and scallop potatoes and everyone looks forward to the mouthwatering biscuits.
Careful attention is always paid to dietary concerns of clients as well.
Putting the meals together is only part of the project. It takes a host of volunteer drivers to ensure they are delivered quickly to the recipients.
There are many aspects as to why people request the service.
Some people don’t have the capacity to prepare their own meals anymore, but by getting Meals on Wheels they can be more independent and stay in their homes longer.
Oftentimes people who are at home recovering from an illness take advantage of the service to help them through a period of time.
“Maybe they just lost their spouse and to just to put that one potato and one carrot on the stove is too much to think of at this point,” Ms Boudreault said.
“Sometimes it is that life has just become overwhelming.”
Nutrition is absolutely a huge factor in a person’s overall wellness.
There have been a few challenges in the past year.
While the service was never stopped during the pandemic, protocols were put in place and the contactless service robbed clients of a precious few minutes of chatting with the drivers.
It was a loss for the clients. For many their circle of contacts shrunk during the lockdown.
Drivers do more than deliver a meal and that contact with someone, even if it is a quick hello or chat about the weather, can be their connection to the outside world.
“It changed from a four-minute visit to maybe 30 seconds and that is such a loss for them,” Nancy Vanwiechen, volunteer and board member, said.
“It could only be a short time to begin with because we have a certain amount of time the meals have to be delivered (to ensure they are hot).”
Ms Vanwiechen said they aren’t only providing nutrition with their daily or weekly visits.
“We are ensuring every day that people are safe and sound,” she said.
Ms Vanwiechen and Ms Boudreault are among some 40 volunteers who are happy to give their time to deliver meals.
“They are a great set of people and they answer the call,” Ms Boudreault said. She is a newby, beginning her role as coordinator in January of this year.
She took over from Elinor MacLeod who held the position for 11 years.
“Elinor did a wonderful job through the years and I have big shoes to fill,” she said.
Ms Boudreault does have some prior experience with the importance of nutrition though.
Back in the 1970s she worked for Kingswood Centre and they had provided meals for some seniors. She went on to work for home care for several years where she saw firsthand the importance of having a good meal.
“I saw a lot of need and a lot of good work being done because of good nutrition,” she said.
She said exercise, diet and socialization are three key factors in staying healthy at any age, but it is even more important as people age.
“They are the three top things to do to keep people in their own home for as long as it is safe to do so,” she added.
Ms Vanwiechen agrees.
“(Meals on Wheels) has certainly kept people in their homes,” she said.
And she has no doubt it saves health care dollars for the province.
“People recovering from a surgery of some type are allowed to come home because they have this service or they would have to go to a facility until they recuperate,” she said.
Ms Vanwiechen has been with the organization since day one and has worked in many different capacities on the board, but being a driver was how she started and it is something she continues to do.
“I think it is just something in you,” she said. “You want to help people.
“It really feels so good delivering these meals to people and seeing them every month.”
Anyone interested in joining the team of dedicated drivers can call Ms Boudreault at 902 326-1440.
Clients do pay $3.50 for their meals, but that doesn’t cover the cost of trays etc so donations are always welcome.
The bulk of the funding for Montague Meals on Wheels comes from the Rotary Club of Montague & Eastern PEI.
“We are grateful for the dedication of rotary for ensuring seniors are living well and safely in their own homes,” Ms Boudreault said.
“We couldn’t do it without rotary and we are not a fundraising group,” Ms Vanwiechen said. “People volunteer to be drivers and we can’t expect them to take on fundraising on top of that.”
