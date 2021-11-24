It’s no surprise Mark McLane rode Premier Dennis King’s popularity to victory in the Cornwall-Meadowbank by-election, ending more than three decades of Liberal representation. What is surprising is the impact it could have on opposition parties.
The win won’t change how the Tories govern, but does afford the premier some much-needed flexibility in cabinet shaping. Given his experience in small business and management, McLane is likely to find himself in cabinet sometime early in the new year. He doesn’t bring needed diversity to the government bench, but is a welcome addition to shore up an under-performing cabinet highlighted by the self-inflicted wounds of Minister Hudson in Health, Jameson in Education and Trivers in Social Development and Housing. The trio have struggled mightily, too often confusing the parroting and defending of ineffective bureaucracies with leadership.
The premier’s challenge is how to squeeze McLane in and where. If the status quo is maintained, it means dropping an existing minister. Splitting a department to create another cabinet seat is also an option, albeit expensive.
It’s a good problem to have. The by-election is another positive litmus test of support for the King government. If you are the Official Opposition Greens and third party Liberals, the by-election is a wake-up call.
If the current trajectory holds, the next election will be less about Greens or Liberals forming government and more about survival and which party forms Official Opposition.
The ego of the Green Party was bruised by its disappointing third-place finish. The party threw all its resources to support candidate Todd MacLean and in return received only 23% of the vote. It’s a troubling harbinger going forward. Many Green MLAs were elected on an anti-Liberal tide. Next time around they’ll be running against a popular premier, meaning the party needs to significantly improve its ground game organization because it can’t count on protest votes heading its way.
Some will look at Liberals losing the Cornwall seat and assume it’s all negative. Not the case. Unlike the Greens and Tories, Jane MacIsaac needed to win a contested nomination, which attracted four candidates. She delivered an enthusiasm and optimism for the future the party has not seen since leaving office more than two years ago.
Politics is the art of contrast meeting good timing. The question for opposition parties is what contrast is best suited to challenge Dennis King? For all his talk of supporting efforts to make the legislature more reflective of the Island population, the premier has done precious little to bend diversity’s status quo. The premier’s office supported McLane’s candidacy, with the chilling effect that every potential challenger quickly fell to the wayside and what should have been a contested nomination was an uninspiring coronation.
This is not a criticism of any individual, but the King team looks too much like a rec league hockey team and too little like the rest of the province. This is an opportunity for Liberals.
MacIsaac’s second place finish is probably strong enough to support a leadership bid, if she wants. While losing is never the best result, MacIsaac significantly bested the Greens by generating the first tick of a Grit pulse in years.
But the Liberals need to get their act together. And soon. They’ve already delayed a leadership vote once. Interim leader Sonny Gallant’s performance is lethargic. Someone needs to begin the hard lifting of rebuilding riding by riding. It won’t happen without a permanent leader. Liberals need a permanent leader by next spring or risk falling into the same rudderless leadership vacuum the party used to mock PCs for.
If Liberals do it right, the party has a chance to avoid deeper losses in the next election. There’s a possibility of overtaking Greens for official opposition. Do it wrong and the party could be reduced to one or two seats. Or none at all.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.