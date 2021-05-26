No one wants to lose or win an election based on a game of chance like drawing names out of a hat. But that’s exactly what happened in Cornwall last week after the top three candidates in a byelection finished within one vote of each other.
After an automatic recount, two candidates were tied so the electoral officer determined the outcome by drawing a name, in accordance with Section 54 of the Municipal Government Act.
It seems like a bitter way to lose a bid for council, and the winner probably wouldn’t have a great feeling about it either.
If this sounds familiar, it should.
In the 2015 provincial election, the race in Vernon River-Stratford came down to a tie between incumbent MLA Alan McIsaac and challenger Mary-Ellen McInnis. McIsaac got another term after winning a coin toss.
No election should ever be decided this way when there are better options. A preferential ballot system has been used in leadership conventions for years. The candidate with the fewest votes is dropped off and their second-place votes redistributed until one candidate hits 50 per cent. This would make a ton of sense for an open ward system like Cornwall has. The lowest vote-getter got 14 and that would be enough to decide it.
Another option is to amend the Elections Act to provide for a one-week runoff between the tied candidates. No one likes voting again but surely it would be better than a game of chance determining who will best represent taxpayers. No additional advertising would be required. If you don’t know the candidates after an election period spanning several weeks, you probably aren’t going to vote.
Regardless of the results, municipal voter turnout continues to be an issue. Only 21 per cent of the electorate cast a ballot, which is slightly lower than the turnout in Three Rivers’ February byelection.
